Classroom of the Elite fans worried Season 3 will “rush” story

The release date for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is drawing near, and fans’ concerns are growing.

The wait for fans of Classroom of the Elite will soon be over as Season 3 is set to air on January 3, 2024. So, with only a couple of weeks to go, it’s almost time to head back to class with all your favorite characters.

Adapted from Shogo Kinugasa’s light novel series of the same name, this psychological thriller follows the life of a quiet and unassuming high school student called Kiyotaka Ayanokoji. He’s not good at making friends, relatively introverted, but possesses unrivaled intelligence and physical abilities. But things are not as they seem.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Classroom of the Elite is one of the most popular anime series airing at the moment. However, following a recent announcement that the new season would have 13 episodes, fans have taken to social media to express their concerns.

Classroom of the Elite fans share Season 3 concerns

On December 12, it was announced that Classroom of the Elite Season 3 – produced by Studio Lerche – would start broadcasting on January 3, 2024 with a total of 13 episodes.

This isn’t out of the ordinary for anime series, with many fan favorites having short seasons. However, with only 13 episodes to cover 5 volumes, its easy to see why fans are upset.

Article continues after ad

Fan reactions to Season 3

Following the announcement, fans took to social media platforms Reddit and Twitter to discuss their concerns that Studio Lerche would struggle to fit all five volumes into 13 episodes, without losing any of the story’s key plot points.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Let’s see how much of a train wreck this will be.” Wrote one user on Reddit. With another likening the anime to a “hyper rushed seasonal show (ex: Berserk of Gluttony)”.

While some argued that it’s unfair to put the blame on the studio, choosing to point fingers at Kadokawa and Crunchyroll instead. Many called for a new studio to take over, and expressed concerns that they could “outsource some episode animations to a 3rd party studio, like they did with Season 2.”

Article continues after ad

You can check out the rest of the Reddit thread here. But let’s now go over to Twitter to see if the same sentiment is reflected.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of chosen social media platform, the result is the same. Fans number one concern for the upcoming season is the pacing.

Since we’re still waiting for the series official trailer, it’s possible that fans concerns are unfounded. While we should reserve judgement until the season is released, with multiple social media posts over the years highlighting the anime’s rushed pacing in comparison to the manga, it’s clear to see that the upcoming season for Classroom of the Elite will be met with as much trepidation as excitement.

Article continues after ad

After all, as fans say, no anime adaptation is sometimes better than a bad one.

While you wait for more news on your favorite series, you can check our other anime coverage here.