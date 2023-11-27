Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 release date confirmed after delay

Chainsaw Man fans were eagerly waiting to see Denji’s transformation in Chapter 150, but the manga went on hiatus – fortunately, we have a new release date.

A preacher’s manipulation has resulted in a war between the civilians and the members of the Chainsaw Man church. Fumiko tries to help Denji and Nayuta, but the latter keeps irritating her. In the previous chapter, Denji asks Fumiko if he should turn into Chainsaw Man to fight the protestors, but the public safety officer stops his thoughts straight away.

However, as things are getting chaotic day by day, it’s safe to assume that we will indeed see our beloved devilish hero back with his chainsaws soon.

The Chainsaw Man manga does not receive early spoilers, making each chapter more anticipated. So, without any further ado, let’s find out when the next chapter of the supernatural manga will be released.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 will be released on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, for the Japan-based fans, while the International fanbase can find the chapter on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Here is the time schedule that you may look into:

7:00am PST

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

3:00pm British Time

4:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Chainsaw Man Chapter 149 recap

The chapter titled “Devil’s Choice” starts with a preacher who says the predictions about the war with devils are accurate. While Denji hides with Fumiko and Nayuta, he asks if he can turn into Chainsaw Man to stop the war. However, Fumiko calls it a terrible idea and says it’s her duty to protect him and Nayuta. The latter says that she is more potent than her and she knows how to take care of herself.

The next moment, Denji and Nayuta look forward to heading home to give food to their pets, and when Fumiko tries to stop them, she becomes Nayuta’s enemy, who decides to kill her. Nayuta releases a chain on her, but even though her shot gets missed, the chain hits someone else, who instantly tries to choke Fumiko. However, Denji saves her by distracting his own sister.

