Chainsaw Man Chapter 148: Release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 has been delayed – here’s what you need to know about its new release date and time.

The previous chapter sees Barem framing Nayuta by calling her a witch. When Chainsaw Man club members try attacking her, she is rescued by Quanxi. Not only her but the hybrid also takes Denji and Fumiko away from Barem to ensure their safety.

In the previous chapter, we also see a devil outbreak on the streets; it’ll make sense if Denji changes his decision of not getting his Chainsaw Man transformation.

Article continues after ad

As things are getting out of the hands of the public safety department, every fan is urging to see Denji put an end to all the chaos that has occurred recently.

Article continues after ad

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 will be released on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus for International fans. As per Manga Plus, the below time schedule must be followed to track the chapter:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am EST

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 recap

Barem mocks Nayuta and calls her the former Makima. He also desperately wants Denji to transform into Chainsaw Man, so he tries hard to convince her. Barem then tells every Pseudo-Chainsaw person that the original Chainsaw Man has revealed to him that Nayuta is a witch. Getting angry, the crowd heads toward Nayuta to kill her.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Nayuta, along with Fumiko and Denji, gets picked up by Quanxi. Before taking them, Quanxi dirties her hands with the blood of the ones who tried to harm Nayuta. After that, she again picks them up and jumps off from the roof. As she touches the ground, her legs shatter, but she immediately drinks Fumiko’s blood to heal herself. Unfortunately, the other group of Pseudo Chainsaw Man learns about their presence at the same location and tries to attack them.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the public and the private hunters keep fighting against the Pseudo Chainsaw people, who are killing countless people. To stop this outbreak from spreading, the hunters keep on burning the bodies of people lying on the streets. A public safety agent wonders if burning the bodies is the only option. Someone explains that there’s a way to revive them, but cremation is necessary and more secure.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.