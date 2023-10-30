Chainsaw Man Chapter 147: Release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 will be released soon, and this post will let you know about its exact release date and time.

In the previous chapter, we see Asa getting captured by Yoshida, who slashes one of her hands with his Katana. On the other hand, Barem tells the Public Safety officers about the dark secrets of the Chainsaw Man church.

Several mind-boggling events occurred in the previous chapter of Chainsaw Man, and as the world is about to face massive chaotic events, it is worth seeing if Denji will step forward and prevent the disaster.

So, when will we be able to grab the digital chapter to learn about the upcoming chapter?

Manga Plus and Viz Media will come with the English translations of Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. You must check the below time schedule to track the chapter in your location:

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am EST

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian time

Chainsaw Man Church members transform into devils in the previous chapter

The chapter starts with Asa, who is scared after seeing her sliced arm. Yoshida apologizes to her and gets prepared to slash her completely.

Barem reveals the villainous plans of the Chainsaw Man church to Denji, Nayuta, and the members of the Public Safety department. He says that even though the church has lied about the devil’s identity, they shouldn’t doubt the other things that the church has previously revealed. He also says that Fami knows many devils, and that helped the members of the church to make a contract with a powerful devil that holds the power to turn anyone into anything they desire.

While Barem was revealing these details, everyone witnessed a building that looked like a part of the Chainsaw Man church catching fire. When the police arrive at the location, they see several members getting devil transformations. When Katana man tries to capture the members inside the church, he finds himself surrounded by humanoid chainsaws.

