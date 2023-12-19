Boruto Part 2 Chapter 5 Release date, time and spoilers

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 5 is around the corner, so here, we have discussed the release date and spoilers of the anticipated chapter.

The previous chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex initially sees Boruto asking Code to dismantle the Ten-Tails before they cause destruction. Their conversation remains unfinished as some new antagonists arrive at the location to devour Boruto.

These new villains are known as the divine trees, and they reveal how their sole instinct makes them suck every living being’s chakra out of their bodies. Besides that, one of the sacred trees reveals that Code has awakened them.

Moreover, the fourth chapter of Boruto Part 2 also featured Sasuke at the end. Sadly, he didn’t appear in good shape, and the upcoming chapter indeed comes with the explanations that fans seek.

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 5 will be released on Viz Media and Manga Plus on December 20, 2023. Here’s the time schedule that you should follow to track the chapter on the platforms mentioned above:

7:00am PST

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

3:00pm GMT

4:00pm Central European Time

8:30pm IST

11:00pm Philippine Time

1:30am Australian Time (December 21)

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 5: Spoilers

The fifth chapter of Boruto Part 2 begins with a flashback in which we see Boruto asking for feedback from Sasuke about his progress. Sasuke explains that he thinks Boruto has been training well, but the boy asks Sasuke to stop joking. Soon, he realizes that he hasn’t seen Sasuke making jokes previously.

Sasuke admits that Boruto is like his father, who stopped him from heading on the wrong path. He then reveals that he doesn’t care about Boruto’s reality as he finally understands why his daughter wanted him to save the boy.

Suddenly, Code appears in front of them. Sasuke instructs Boruto to run, but he doesn’t agree to leave his master behind to die. Sasuke says to Boruto, “No one will die till you are here.” After that, we see him getting transformed into a divine tree. Boruto swings his sword, saying, “Leave the rest to me, Master.”

Note: These are just spoilers. So, be sure to catch the chapter when it arrives to know the complete story.

