10 best action anime of all time

While there are many intriguing genres in anime, the most popular is action – here, we have listed the 10 best series falling under that category.

The anime industry is vast, thanks to its varying genres; with Shonen anime alone, we get different forms of storytelling, including thriller, horror, romance, and many more.

That being said, the genre that never dies within anime is action. Over the years, the industry has given us several spectacular anime series, and each year, we get multiple new anime shows to expand that genre. However, in an ocean of action, it’s hard to figure out which action anime series are worth your time.

While several action anime have well-choreographed fight scenes, they may lack a good story, and good action is meaningless without an impactful story. So, in this article, we’ve discussed some of the best action anime that are definitely winners.

1. Baki Hanma

How can one forget to mention Baki Hanma when talking about action anime? The series comes with some of the best-choreographed fights and brilliant animation. Baki Hanma’s season 1 was released in 2021, and since then, it has been considered one of the anime series with the best fight sequences. However, if you haven’t watched the previous seasons of the franchise, it would be difficult for you to catch up with the storyline.

Baki Hanma is a skilled martial artist who is the son of Yujiro Hanma, the most robust fighter and the strongest man on Earth. The plot revolves around the titular character as he participates in several underground fights to hone his skills and become an even better fighter than his father by defeating him.

Where to stream: Netflix

2. Kengan Ashura

Kengan Ashura is also a martial arts-centered anime series that is set in a world where businessmen use gladiators to grab deals. Even though the anime may feel like Baki sometimes, you may realize that this series has its own charm as it comes with more intense fights and brutal scenes.

The series follows Ohma Tokita, who is hired by the CEO of Nogi Incorporation to fight for them and help them get big contracts. Baki Hanma features an old-school animation, which adds to its USP, but despite it being a watch-worthy series, it remained underrated due to the not-so-good marketing and promotion.

Where to stream: Netflix

3. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Adapted from the popular role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077, Edgerunners arrived on Netflix in 2022, and the show didn’t take much time to win every fan’s heart with its playful setting. The color palette of the series is a treat to the eyes in every way, and the beautifully animated action scenes have the ability to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Whenever a video game gets an anime adaptation, fans get stressed, thinking about whether it will do justice to the original masterpiece. Fortunately, when Edgerunners was released, it became trending on social media and the most-talked-about anime, thanks to the super-cool character designs and narrative.

Where to stream: Netflix

4. Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure

The first season of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure came out in 2012, amassing a huge fandom since its release. Every season of the franchise comes with an independent narrative revolving around new characters. Although every installment of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure brings unique things to the table, the latest season, titled Stone Ocean, won the hearts of the audience like no other.

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure has an exotic art style that doesn’t let anyone resist watching the show. Besides that, the franchise’s characters are seen wearing modern clothing, which makes it look different from any typical anime.

Where to stream: Netflix

5. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

IMDb

Here, we have included the anime that has been sitting on the first rank on MyAnimeList for several years. There have been instances when anime like Attack on Titan and Frieren have pulled it to the second rank, but the series never takes longer to regain its position.

FMAB is such a series that brings everything that can keep its audience hooked on it. For instance, you will get to see mind-boggling action along with several elements that are a treat for your senses. As per the viewers who had already read the manga before watching the anime, FMAB lacked nowhere as it stayed very faithful to the source material and successfully showcased even the smallest detail.

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

6. Vinland Saga

Are you a fan of the action sequences that were presented in the first three seasons of Attack on Titan? If yes, Vinland Saga Season 1 will surely become your favorite. Well, one of the primary reasons for the similarities between these two shows is the studio that worked hard on the fighting scenes.

The second season of Vinland Saga was good, but its slow pacing gives it a touch of Isekai anime. If you are a hardcore fan of action, you shouldn’t miss the first season of the historical anime series, which is animated by WIT.

Vinland Saga initially introduced us to young Thorfinn, who has a carefree and full-of-life attitude, but one day, his life turns into a nightmare when his father gets killed. From there begins the story of revenge and redemption, which obviously adds to the action-packed theme of the anime.

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

7. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer has given us several jaw-dropping fight sequences, not only because of the character’s fighting abilities or the movements but also because of the distinctive color frames that are used in every battle. The franchise has blessed us with three seasons for now, but it’s worth pointing out that the confrontation between the Flame Hashira and the Upper Moon Three is one of the greatest of all time.

Demon Slayer kicked off showing a main character who was a newbie in fighting evil, but with time, he has impressed the fanbase with his swordsmanship abilities. The fourth installment of the anime may arrive in early-mid 2024, and we hope it comes with even more exciting fights.

8. Dragon Ball

Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball is a perfect blend of action, adventure, and drama. It is a series that drew several enthusiasts’ attention toward the growing world of anime and made the category a global phenomenon. Dragon Ball introduced us to several influential characters that have inspired celebrities, directors, and authors in many ways.

The old-school artwork, animation, and character development have earned nothing short of a positive reception, making it one of the most prestigious anime ever. And let’s not forget that the action sequences in Dragon Ball are some of the best we’ve seen on television.

9. One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man brings the strongest anime character, Saitama, whose one sneeze holds the power to destroy a significant part of Jupiter. Saitama is a caped bald man who wasn’t born with the superhuman strength he possesses today. In fact, he has trained day and night to become a superhero.

Despite being a superhero who can knock evil down with only one punch, Saitama constantly struggles to get respect from people. So, the series can give you chills at times, but it will also make you fall off your chair laughing by showcasing the goofy personality of the main character.

10. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely worth a shot if you haven’t watched it already, but especially if you’re an action enthusiast. The anime sees Yuji Itadori as the main character who promises his grandfather to always stand for humanity. He releases the strongest curse by consuming one of their rotten fingers. On his way to becoming a mighty sorcerer, he meets several influential characters, including Gojo, Nanami, Megumi, and more.

The first season was undoubtedly popular, but when the second season arrived, it broke all the records. Every episode comes with new fight sequences, and fans can’t hold their breath after seeing the marvelous animation in the latest season.

