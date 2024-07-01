Eiichiro Oda calls out “reading comprehension” of fans as he clears up One Piece timeline

One Piece Volume 109 SBS is finally out, and Eiichiro Oda calls out the “reading comprehension” of fans over a big misunderstanding before clearing up the manga’s timeline.

One Piece manga volumes are also popular for SBS (Shitsumon o Bosh Suru), which translates to ‘I’m Taking Questions’, a special column that lays out Eiichiro Oda’s responses to letters on various topics. The questions are mostly about the series and things people find confusing, or they can be anything random.

One Piece Volume 109 will be released on July 4, and the leakers have already shared the beautiful cover page. This time, a lot of the SBS answers are released. One of them asks about a popular misunderstanding regarding the Empresses of Amazon Lily.

The previous empresses died from “lovesickness,” and while Granny Nyon said that the empress from two generations ago caught the same lovesickness, she didn’t say Shakky died. Nonetheless, fans believed Granny Nyon lied, which Oda confirms in this volume after calling fans’ reading comprehension.

The mangaka shares, “This is a matter of reading comprehension. It’s not a lie. What she’s referring to in this line, ‘The Empress from two generations also…’ was talking about the ‘Love Sickness’ that she (also) got!

“In fact, in the past, the Empresses and Warriors of this country have always died from this sickness without knowing the true reason, but in recent years, Granny Nyon and the others seem to have avoided death by going overseas.”

One fan responds, “This is a matter of reading comprehension. Even the author knows that the fans don’t read.”

“Oda calling out One Piece readers’ reading comprehension is God Tier,” shares another.

