12 best anime series to watch on Hulu

Hulu has made a name for itself as one of the best platforms for anime fans. Here’s our list of the 12 best series available to stream in the US.

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world. And, just like Netflix, its hopped onto the anime train to offer a fantastic selection of series.

From classic behemoths like One Piece to recent hits like Spy x Family, Hulu has something for every anime fan’s tastes. But deciding what to watch next can be tricky.

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’ve just started your anime journey, or been hooked for a while, with hundreds of titles available in Hulu’s Anime Hub, here are our 12 best anime series to watch.

Article continues after ad

Best anime series to watch on Hulu

With anime growing in popularity, you don’t need to worry about sourcing your favorite shows on the deep dark web. You can now stream a wide variety on popular streaming platforms, including Hulu. Here are our top 12 series available to watch.

Article continues after ad

12. Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun

This charming series puts a unique twist on Japan’s Hanako-san – essentially an urban legend about a young girl who haunts school bathrooms.

In this anime, a young girl Nene Yashiro summons Hanako-san because she wants a wish granted. However, things aren’t as they seem. In this universe, Hanako-san is actually Hanako-kun, a mischievous ghost who plays a crucial role in the balance between the living and the dead.

Article continues after ad

As the series progresses, Nene becomes bound to Hanako as his assistant. Watch as they fight evil supernatural phenomena and quash school rumors together to help maintain world order.

Article continues after ad

11. Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War

Next up on our list is Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War. And with two seasons (52 episodes) available on Hulu, this series should keep you busy for quite a while.

This instalment of the Bleach franchise is an adaptation of the manga’s final arc and continues the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki, a Soul Reaper, who defends the city of Karakura Town from malevolent spirits called the Hollows.

The first episode began streaming in October 2022 and the third season is confirmed for 2024. So, make sure you’ve watched them all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

10. Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular shonen anime series of all time, and season one is available to stream on Hulu – in the US.

The story begins when our hero Tanjiro Kamado returns home to discover that his family has been slaughtered by demons. However, there is one survivor – his little sister Nezuko. But when she begins to bare fangs of her own, Tanjiro decides to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and save his sister.

Article continues after ad

With breath-taking fight scenes, stunning landscapes and high ratings, the award-winning series Demon Slayer is a must-watch for any Shonen fan (if you haven’t seen it already).

Article continues after ad

9. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a hilarious take on the zombie apocalypse genre and is considered one of the best anime of 2023.

The story follows Akira Tendo, a young man who hated his soul-crushing office job. After years of toiling away for the same company, all it took was a zombie outbreak to ravage his town and end civilization as we know it for him to finally feel alive.

Article continues after ad

Hulu, Netflix and Crunchyroll are all streaming the series in the United States, so you can take you pick of platform to watch it on. Despite facing production challenges, the series is set to conclude with its final episodes airing on December 25, 2023.

Article continues after ad

8. Black Clover

From the producers of Bleach, next up on our list is another captivating series: Black Clover.

Set in a fantasy world where almost everyone is capable of using magic, the storyline follows the adventures of Asta and Yuno as they strive to become the most powerful men in the kingdom.

Article continues after ad

As is common in the genre, Black Clover features an overpowered protagonist in Asta. Nevertheless, the series offers a delightful and straightforward viewing experience, making it ideal for binge-watching. Hulu currently has the first two seasons available for streaming, so dive into the magical journey now.

7. Death Parade

Death Parade is one of the greatest supernatural anime thrillers of all time (and even features a surprise cameo from a beloved Death Note character).

Article continues after ad

Animated by Madhouse, the story takes place in a lavish bar called Quindecim that’s set in a world between the living and the dead. Here, bartender Decim must determine whether a soul is worthy or not of reincarnation by forcing them to play games designed the bring their true natures to light.

Article continues after ad

Stakes are high and the rules are simple. If you win, you live again and if you die, you disappear into a void forever. But Decim’s life takes an unexpected twist when a young woman makes him question who can really judge the lives of the dead.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

6. Claymore

Few anime series available on Hulu’s Anime Hub are as highly-rated as Claymore. This 2007 dark fantasy raised eyebrows when it differed from its source manga. However, don’t let that stop you from enjoying the series.

Article continues after ad

The plot follows the life of Clare, a half-human and half-demon known as a Claymore, and her quest to fight against the Yomas to save human lives. But things are as easy as they seem. Claymore warriors risk “awakening” their demon Yoma side when they use too much of their powers.

Clare is considered one of the weakest Claymores. However, as the series unfolds, we discover how she can push her limits and control her demonic yoki powers like no other. But can she resist them long enough to avenge the death of her saviour?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5. Naruto Shippunden

Anime fans worldwide can rejoice, because all nine seasons of Naruto Shippunden are available to watch on Hulu.

Naruto Shippunden is the anime adaptation of part two of the Naruto manga, and therefore the sequel to the original Naruto series. Set in the same fantasy Ninja World, it focuses on the lives of all your favorite characters from Konoha (The Village Hidden in the Leaves).

So, what are you waiting for? Dive back into the world of Naruto, but this time, he’s a little older, wiser and much much stronger.

Article continues after ad

4. Attack On Titan

From the director of Death Note comes yet another hit anime series, Attack On Titan – and this beloved series has broken the internet more than once.

Article continues after ad

Set in a world where giant monstrous humanoids, known as Titans, prey on humans, the story follows young boy Eren Jeager’s journey to defeat them all and save the world.

This award-winning series gripped audiences around the world for a decade. So, from that first Colossal Titan attack to the heart-breaking conclusion, you experience all four seasons of the anime in their full gory glory on Hulu.

Article continues after ad

3. One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man turns typical fantasy action series on their heads, by creating a parody of an overpowered hero that we’ve all come to love.

Saitama, our main character, is easily the strongest character in the entire anime world and capable of defeating any monster with a single punch. However, there’s a twist. Much of this comedy-action series humor comes from the fact that Saitama is bored with his powers and constantly searching for excitement via a stronger opponent who is his worthy adversary.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will Saitama ever meet his match? Filled with quirky to downright terrifying villains and monsters, One-Punch Man is a must watch entry for the seinen genre and guaranteed to make even the most serious person chuckle.

2. Erased

Unlike many of the other series on this list, 2016 TV mini series Erased is a tearjerker.

The plot follows Satoru Fujinuma, an aspiring manga artist who travels back in time in an attempt to stop his mother’s murder. But after his mysterious time travel ability sends him back 18 years, he is given the opportunity not only to save his mother, but prevent the deaths of his three childhood friends.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With only 12 episodes, this award-winning series is an easy one to binge watch. And once if you haven’t had enough once you’ve watched the anime, there’s a live-action film, spin-off novel and a Netflix original drama series available too.

1. One Piece

It goes without saying that One Piece is number one on our list. As part of anime’s big three, One Piece is one of the longest-running and most beloved anime shows of all time. And 10 seasons (626 episodes) are currently available on Hulu.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t know already, One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy – a young man made of rubber after he accidentally ate a Devil Fruit – who set off on a journey to find the King of the Pirate’s ultimate treasure known as the One Piece.

Article continues after ad

Following the success of the 2023 live-action adaptation, why not rewatch (or experience for the first time) this legendary series?

So, there you have it! Our list for the 12 best anime available to watch on Hulu in November 2023. From fan favorites like Attack On Titan to lesser known series, Hulu has a great selection for anime fans across the United States. Why not pick one to watch today?

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.