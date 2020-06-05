How to make Rick and Morty-like portals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Rick and Morty are two worlds you may never have expected to mix. Now, you can bring a little "wubba lubba dub-dub" to your island, thanks to a clever fan creation.

Ever wished you could bring a little bit of that signature Rick and Morty flavor to Animal Crossing? Now you can, thanks a talented comedian and creator named Chris Nguyen. The fan painstakingly worked to recreate a scene from the popular Adult Swim series from Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon on his very own island, all in celebration of the show's fourth season.

The result of Nguyen's hard work is Rick's infamous garage, where he does all of his important science work. The finished tableau includes shelving, sink, a terrified Morty villager and one of Rick's signature portals. As Nguyen relayed in an interview with Inverse, building Rick's workshop didn't take that long, but the response has been tremendous. He noted that he didn't have to use too many custom designs, either, to make it all come to life.

If you want to add a few portals (or even a plumbus) to your Animal Crossing island, we've got everything you need to know about doing so. Read on for the lowdown.

How to make portals in Animal Crossing

Because obviously portals don't exist within the Animal Crossing universe, Nguyen had to do some custom work to bring them to life. He was kind enough to share the QR codes to each half of the portal he made so you can create one for your island – or place them all over to trick unsuspecting villagers into being transported somewhere else. Sigh, if only.

To make the portals, you'll need to scan both sides of the image since Nguyen had to split the original in half. Here are the codes you need to use.

Once you've scanned in the portal images, all you need to do is place them in a manner that joins them together. You can do this anywhere you have room on the island. Both pieces should make a decent-sized portal. Show us what you got!

How to make a plumbus in Animal Crossing

Want to get riggidy riggidy wrecked even further? You can add a plumbus to your Animal Crossing home via the same method you used to add a portal. What's it do? Nothing, really. But it will add more ambiance to your Rick and Morty-inspired animal island hideout.

Just scan in the QR code below, also created by Nguyen, and place where you desire. It can go anywhere, really. That's sort of the beauty of a plumbus. Only the Rickest Ricks and the Mortiest Morties have one, though.

With the addition of a portal and a plumbus to your island, you'll be one step closer to living your dream of becoming a member of the Sanchez-Smith family.