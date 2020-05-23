Animal Crossing fans recreate Brooklyn Nine-Nine intro in New Horizons

A dedicated group of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have shared their incredible recreation of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine theme song, using nothing but characters from Nintendo's immensely popular title.

While a number of video games have successfully translated over to TV or vice-versa, we're not sure many people had 2020's Animal Crossing: New Horizons down as one that could make the leap.

Some dedicated players, however, saw an opportunity to combine Animal Crossing with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the popular police sitcom. Despite a turbulent past involving a move from FOX to NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, and was recently renewed for an eighth season.

Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be very familiar with the show's infamous theme tune, following an opening skit in every single episode. Did you ever imagine that it could be completely re-skinned with Animal Crossing characters though?

On May 22, Redditors 'TheHooksters' shared their recreation of the show's opening theme in New Horizons. The show is renamed as Crossing Six-Nine, and features a host of in-game characters as the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Tank the rhino stars as the gentle giant played by Terry Crews, while Roald the adorable penguin is brilliantly cast as Charles Boyle, the effeminate, hard-working detective played by Joe Lo Truglio.

To round off the excellent character choice, Al and Drake are cast as the hilariously inept Hitchcock and Scully, while Tom Nook plays the humorless, stern Captain Holt.

The post quickly garnered considerable attention on the game's subreddit, sitting at over 11,000 upvotes at the time of writing. One fan joked that it should be made into a regular show called 'Nooklyn 99', recreating episodes as they go.

It is not the first time Animal Crossing fans have dedicated considerable time to recreating other media in-game. Studio Ghibli's infamous 'Spirited Away' has already been recreated but, if they're all going to be as awesome as this one, we're more than here for it.