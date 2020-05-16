Animal Crossing: New Horizons Museum Day guide – Stamp Rally & rewards

International Museum Day is hitting Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the second half of May, and brings along a whole host of rewards that you'll definitely want to get your hands on.

One of the new aspects of the latest Animal Crossing is that many events aren't coded into the base game, meaning Nintendo has to push them out with updates – perfect for keeping New Horizons fresh for years to come. Players have already enjoyed Bunny Day, Earth Day, and May Day, and now International Museum Day is almost here.

The event isn't actually a "day" like it would seem – instead, it actually runs from May 18 to the 31st meaning fans don't need to rush in order to claim all of the prizes. For everything you need to know about the epic celebration, keep on reading.

Advertisement

Blathers' Stamp Rally

Upon booting up the game on May 18, Isabelle will tell you that it's International Museum Day – hooray! Then make your way to Blathers, who will give you your own Stamp Cards for the fish, bugs, and fossil exhibits.

Each exhibit section will have its own set of little stamp tables in different areas, which you will need to visit to completely fill out your Card. At the time of writing, it's unclear as to whether you'll be able to collect all of the stamps at once, though it's possible there's a cap per day seeing as it's a two-week event – we'll update this if that's the case.

Advertisement

International Museum Day rewards

According to Animal Crossing World, there are only three known rewards currently – one for each of the museum's fish, bug, and fossil sections. You get one upon completion of each exhibit Stamp Card. All are wall-mounted plaques which can be displayed in your home.

It's worth noting that the event won't start until May 18 in real life, so time travellers looking to get the jump on the festivities are out of luck as the game needs to sync up with the internet to verify the date.

Read More: How to stop villagers from moving out in New Horizons

It is currently unknown at the time of writing as to whether you'll need a certain amount of donations for stamp tables to appear, so it's probably worth catching up on your fish, bugs, and fossils before the Museum Day begins just in case.