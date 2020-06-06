Animal Crossing and Pokemon merge in awesome fan crossover

Animal Crossing meets Pokemon in this incredibly well-made fan mashup, and this crossover is one you absolutely can't miss.

Redditor The-Nooksters posted their own take on a Pokemon battle as it might look within the confines of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it's exactly the kind of content the world needed right now. It's also absolutely impeccably made.

Split into two parts as it recounts the beginning stages of Pokemon Fire Red/Red, it goes all the way from naming your character and rival all the way through choosing a "starter" monster (in this case, a villager) and getting into battle.

One such fight takes place between two villagers, impeccably dressed like the heroes of the series, Ash and Gary. Instead of those familiar names, however, we have Stinker and Seabass duking it out. Their Pokemon? None other than Pate and Drift. But that's not even the best part. What is? Oh, the entirety of the two videos!

The Animal Crossing Pokemon crossover we need

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BwvMPpNdwc

Everything is done with such alarming precision that you'll swear Pokemon just got an Animal Crossing makeover. It's all here: the animal speak, character models, and even the music straight out of the RPG. From waking up in your modest home ready to start your journey, to getting out into the world and selecting a monster from Professor Hardwood, it's as if you've stepped into a new dimension where the two have melded into one game.

Things get underway quick with the first battle between Pate and Drift. You may know the first as the peppy blue duck villager with pink cheeks and short brown hair – a friendly, energetic villager who loves to use the expression "quackle." Drift, on the other hand, is a red jock frog villager who loves staying fit and following sports who spouts "brah" a lot.

Seabass sends out Pate, while Stinker uses Drift. As you can imagine, Drift takes out his foe with a simple couple of Tackles, and Pate's Growl doesn't amount to much.

The-Nooksters used clothing items by salmon_eaterr on Twitter to make the villagers look like their Pokemon counterparts.

The rest was created with Animal Crossing environments and models, and some absolutely fantastic video editing. You'll swear Nintendo and The Pokemon Company had a hand in bringing it together.