What is the Montreal Screwjob? WWE controversy explained

The Montreal Screwjob is a controversial WWE moment between Bret Hart and Vince McMahon that will forever live in infamy.

As the 1997 Survivor Series pay-per-view approached, founder Vince McMahon and then-WWE champion Bret Hart engaged in heated discussions regarding a contract extension.

However, the two sides could not agree on a deal to keep Hart with the company. After 14 years in the WWE, “The Hitman” was ready to move on to a rival promotion — WCW.

But McMahon wouldn’t allow Hart to leave the company with its most prestigious title. Instead, he hatched a devious plan that has gone down in infamy amongst WWE fans.

What is the Montreal Screwjob?

Hart was supposed to take the victory according to pre-match plans. But McMahon sabotaged the outcome, forcing the official to ring the bell prematurely.

In a championship match vs. Shawn Michaels, Hart got put in his patented sharpshooter. The referee called for the bell soon after, even though Hart never actually tapped out.

Why is it called the Montreal Screwjob?

The 1997 Survivor Series pay-per-view took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It is referred to as a “screwjob” due to McMahon’s hasty decision to change the match’s outcome on the fly.

Why is the Montreal Screwjob so controversial?

Hart was supposed to have complete creative control over his character in the WWE, including deciding the ending of matches. McMahon went back on that deal after “The Hitman” refused to drop the belt.

Hart didn’t want to drop the championship to his real-life rival, Shawn Michaels. The card occurred in his home country of Canada, which was equally important in his refusal to take the loss.

In years since, former wrestlers have spoken out about that fateful evening in Montreal, with many taking the side of Hart and criticizing the way McMahon handled it.

McMahon’s onscreen character took on a villainous approach following this incident, breathing life into what would become one of the best heels of the Attitude Era.

What happened to Bret Hart?

Upon getting screwed over by McMahon, Hart left the WWE for WCW, as he planned on doing all along. He appeared with the promotion from 1997 until his injury-forced retirement in 2000.

Hart spent nearly a decade away from the WWE before returning as a 2006 Hall of Fame inductee. But his in-ring WWE return wouldn’t come until 2010.

As a build-up to Wrestlemania XXVI, the WWE used the Montreal Screwjob as the focal point for a feud between McMahon and Hart. “The Hitman” would emerge victorious in a No Holds Barred match.

The now-66-year-old Hart says he has reconciled with both McMahon and Michaels over the years, calling the incident a thing of the past.