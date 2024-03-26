What happened to Eddie Guerrero? WWE death explained

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most charismatic and talented WWE superstars of all time, but his story ended in tragedy.

Eddie Guerrero was born into a wrestling family, as his father, Gory Guerrero, considered a rare talent at the time, rose to prominence in the 1960s.

His son, Eddie, followed those footsteps by making waves on the independent Mexican and Japanese circuits in the 1990s.

Once Guerrero found a home on the mainstream promotions, “Latino Heat” took the wrestling world by storm. He was a central figure during the WWE’s Attitude Era.

The high flyer never shied away from using dirty tactics to win a match. He was also exceptional on the microphone while cutting promos.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tragedy of Eddie Guerrero.

Why did WWE fans love Eddie Guerrero?

Although Guerrero exhibited heel tendencies for most of his career, he was undoubtedly a fan favorite. The pop he would receive when his music hit dwarfed most of his peers.

Guerrero also won several individual and tag team championships during his WWE reign. He held the Intercontinental Title twice, the United States strap once, and even climbed his way to main-event status by winning the WWE Championship in early 2004.

The wrestling star also defeated Brock Lesnar at No Way Out for the belt before successfully defending it against Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania XX. Guerrero also won tag team titles with his nephew, Chavo Guerrero, and his real-life best friend, Rey Mysterio. He had a lot going for him.

He was just entering the prime of his career when tragedy struck.

How did Eddie Guerrero die?

An autopsy on Guerrero’s body revealed that he died via heart failure brought on by a clogged artery.

The 38-year-old’s official cause of death was an underlying cardiovascular disease. It was reportedly exacerbated by Guerrero’s lengthy history of steroid and narcotic use, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office.

Who found Eddie Guerrero?

In November 2005, Guerrero was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his nephew, Chavo.

According to Chavo, his uncle had passed out with a toothbrush in hand but was still breathing when he first arrived. Chavo and paramedics administered CPR, but Eddie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eddie Guerrero’s lasting impact on the WWE

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Dominik Mysterio are only a few WWE superstars who credit Eddie Guerrero for their love of professional wrestling.

The WWE gave Guerrero the highest of honors following his untimely death, naming him to the 2006 Hall of Fame class alongside the likes of Bret “The Hitman” Hart.