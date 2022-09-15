WoW Shadowlands player levels to 60 using only Steam Deck

A World of Warcraft Shadowlands player leveled all the way to 60 using only a Steam Deck to play the popular MMORPG.

WoW players have discovered that the game can be played seamlessly on the new portable gaming PC the Steam Deck.

Although it may not be the most optimal or visually stunning way to play, it certainly is possible through re-mapping controls and down-resing the visuals a tad.

One dedicated WoW player proved the MMO can be played on Steam Deck by hitting max level using only the handheld gaming device.

Blizzard Entertainment

WoW player hits max level using Steam Deck

User Chazq2012 posted a photo of their level 60 Blood Elf Hunter that they got to the maximum level in Shadowlands using only the Steam Deck along the way.

In the title of their post, they said: “Leveled a hunter 1-60 all on the steam deck. An amazing experience, no issues at all, dungeons were very easy! Let’s see how raids go.”

In the comment section, users were intrigued by what Chazq’s settings were while they played through the game.

They clarified that they were able to play at a consistent 60 frames per second by putting the graphics settings at 7. However, one user warned that if they attempted any raids, the fps could drop dramatically and that they’d be better off dropping the graphical fidelity before they attempted one.

Chazq was also able to load up addons into WoW, showing that even on the Steam Deck, Warcraft players can get the personalized experience they’re looking for.

It may not be the most optimal way to play, but taking WoW on the go is a dream many players have been looking forward to for years.