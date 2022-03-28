WoW PTR patch 9.2.5 finally introduces cross-faction raiding

WoW has started testing cross-faction raiding on the PTR, and the changes could open a whole new world of possibilities.

Patch 9.2.5 for the World of Warcraft PTR started with Shadowlands Season 4. The biggest update for the patch is cross-faction groups and raiding, which can actually be tried out right now.

This change flew under the radar when the patch dropped on March 22, but now players logging into 9.2.5 on the PTR are noticing massive changes.

Cross-faction features a pleasant surprise for WoW players

Blizzard the introduction of cross-faction play is a major part of the 9.2.5 PTR patch. Now, players can invite toons from another faction to their party, join mixed groups, and add friends from the other side. Once you join a group with players from the opposite faction, you’ll be able to understand their in-game chat as well.

One of the biggest changes though is the ability to send mail to characters of the other faction. It might not sound like much, but for longtime WoW players, this is a massive quality of life improvement.

With the barriers between Horde and Alliance essentially done away with, alts on an opposite faction from your main character will no longer be essentially cut off from all your gold and resources.

Not only will this allow players to level alts quicker and easier no matter the faction, we’ll also finally be able to tell our opponents in Battlegrounds exactly what we think of them. Just note: you can be reported for what you mail, so don’t go too crazy.

Cross-Faction play a hint at next WoW expansion?

While Blizzard is slowly opening up cross-faction play, guilds will remain exclusive, at least for the time being.

These cross-faction updates are a massive change to how World of Warcraft has always worked. Some thing it could even be an early hint to the content of the next, unannounced expansion.

We don’t have long to wait for news on the next expansion, as Blizzard will be revealing it on April 19, 2022. With cross-faction mechanics being openly tested, the Horde and Alliance teaming up could be what it’s all about.