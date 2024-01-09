WoW players in disbelief at “game-breaking” Mage spell in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery changed a lot about how the classes in the game function, but one Mage spell is drawing significant attention, with some in the community unhappy that Blizzard has yet to nerf it.

For those who don’t know, Season of Discovery introduced a new method of scaling class power and augmenting their existing toolkits in the Rune Engraving system. This system is so transformative that it allows some classes to operate in entirely new roles, like Tank or Healer.

Every class has benefited from this system in one form or another, but some have scaled in ways Blizzard may not have foreseen. The most obvious example is Hunters, whose Kill Command Rune saw their pets outputting insane damage. Unfortunately for players of that class, Blizzard has since heavily nerfed Hunter, arguably to a point where it is now one of the weaker choices.

Now, the community has turned its collective gaze over to another class and one Rune ability in particular.

Living Flame allows Mage players to earn huge gold in Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their opinion on the Mage spell Living Flame and how they feel the AoE potential is too high when it comes to conquering content solo.

As part of their argument, the player cited an instance in which popular WoW Twitch streamer Ahmpy earned around 150g/hr by boosting people through Wailing Caverns, chiefly using the spell.

Many responses to the post found the lack of attention placed on Living Flame, while classes like Hunter continue to be nerfed baffling. One said: “[Ahmpy] is also running GDKP’s every reset on multiple accounts, probably attributes quite a bit to that total. The only thing we can do now is nerf hunter pets and see what happens.”

Others urged caution, pointing out that Ahmpy is highly geared and most Mages likely could not replicate his runs. One said, ” How many people can pull that off? The burn phase is relatively easy, but pulling all those mobs together without dying definitely isn’t.”

Blizzard constantly balances classes, and it’s likely Mages will change over the next few weeks. The release of Phase Two on February 8 will further muddy the waters, and the meta will vary with the introduction of new Runes and talents.