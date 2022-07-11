GamingWorld of Warcraft

WoW players demand Battle for Azeroth-style leveling change before Dragonflight

. 8 seconds ago
WoW Dragonflight
Blizzard Entertainment

WoW players are demanding Blizzard implement a bonus XP period to help level new characters before the Dragonflight expansion comes out.

With the highly-anticipated Dragonflight expansion on the horizon, and Shadowlands entering the end-phase of its life, players want it to be easier to level new characters.

After playing Shadowlands for close to two years, a lot of the players that are still chugging away in WoW are understandably trying out new characters and classes.

However, getting a new toon to level 60 is quite the slog, so players are requesting Blizzard make things a bit easier with a bonus XP period to finish things off.

world of warcraft wow shadowlands 9.2.5 cross-faction raiding horde orc and alliance mage stand together
Blizzard Entertainment
As Shadowlands prepares to wrap up, players want it to be easier to get to endgame content with new classes.

WoW players want bonus XP to finish Shadowlands

In a post on the WoW subreddit on July 10, user AnakinDislikesSand explained why a bonus XP period would be great for players who have stuck around.

“I’m finding myself wanting to try out other classes before it ends since my main is fully decked out,” they wrote. “However 50->60 in Shadowlands is such an intense slog that it makes trying a new class daunting.”

“It would be really great if Blizzard were to enable double exp for shadowlands leveling until the [Dragonflight] pre-patch,” Anakin added. “At the very least let us queue more than 4 dungeons during levelling please for at least a bit of variety?”

Interestingly enough, Blizzard has some something similar before, though funnily enough, it wasn’t originally intended to help players level.

As some comments pointed out, before the start of the Legion expansion, WoW implemented demon invasions, which gave players awesome opportunities to earn XP and some nice catch-up gear for endgame content.

There’s still time before Dragonflight for Blizzard to implement some kind of XP bonus in a future patch, but whether they will or not remains unknown for now.

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

fall guys auto buy bug skins
Fall Guys

Fall Guys devs respond to ‘auto buy’ bug for skins

. 26 minutes ago
Reality Mod releases on July 17
Battlefield

Battlefield 3 Reality Mod finally gets an official release date

. 32 minutes ago
Tana Mongeau spills tea on Monty Lopez cheating allegations
Entertainment

Tana Mongeau says Monty Lopez cheating rumors are just “tip of the iceberg”

. 43 minutes ago
Loading ...