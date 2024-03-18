WoW players call for return of beloved character creation feature

Since the release of the original World of Warcraft, the experience of creating a character has changed significantly. Now, some fans are calling for one feature to return after it was removed before the release of Shadowlands.

The character creation screen in WoW has undergone multiple iterations over the years. Perhaps the biggest redesign came in 2020 when almost everything changed. New customization options were added, character frames altered, and some features were stripped back.

This proved highly controversial at the time. Though many players appreciated the new options, they felt that much of the original essence had been lost.

A big part of that was racial and class descriptions. With WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, set to release later this year, some feel it is time for them to return.

WoW’s races and classes need more description

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their belief that racial descriptions should return to WoW. Though it is important to note that single-line descriptions still exist, the more lengthy and detailed versions are no longer accessible.

Many were quick to agree. One said: “They’re gutting everything, from flavours of races, no class trainers, no class quests, no class halls, no mount trainers now, just rush to endgame and do the mythic+ like we told you to do, it’s so sad to me what this game has become.”

Others were keen to see class descriptions return alongside them. Another added: “races AND class descriptions… I still remember that I chose Warlock back in TBC because, in the class description, it said “summon demons, use fire and shadow,” and I thought, “BALROG.”

The War Within is almost certainly going to be a reset for WoW under Chris Metzen’s guidance. Whether that extends to the character creation screen is unclear, but many are hoping it does.