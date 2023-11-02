WoW players blast “minimum effort” Trading Post reward after major clipping issue

World of Warcraft players have taken to social media to blast the monk staff reward for a significant issue that sees the weapon clip through their character’s heads.

For those who don’t know, the reward is available as part of the game’s Trading Post offerings. The Trading Post tasks players with completing specific tasks each month for the Trader’s Tender currency. This currency can then be spent on mounts, pets, armor, or weapon cosmetics, with the offering changing on a month-by-month basis.

The overall reception to the initiative has been largely positive, with players happy to have the chance to obtain new items. It has also reintroduced some mounts that were previously unattainable for the community to have a go at claiming once again.

Unfortunately, the news is not all good, and the items available for November have come in for significant criticism, with players accusing Blizzard of a lack of effort in testing.

The Trading Post Monk staff has significant clipping issues

In a post on Reddit, a user posted a screenshot of their character using the Possessed Watcher’s Keg, a cosmetic Staff available to the Monk class only. In it, there are significant clipping issues that see the weapon intersect with the character, with the problem particularly egregious when the gun is stowed.

Players were quick to comment on similar issues, as well as sharing their frustrations that this should be allowed to happen in the first place, with one saying: “The level of quality control you’d expect for monks. They announced these months ago. You would think it would be fixed by now.”

Others were quick to point at a broader issue in which they feel the developer has forgotten the Monk compared to more popular classes. One noted: “I love my Monk, but this class is so forgotten by devs that I juggle between other classes and Monk often. Gameplay-wise, it is my favorite class for all 3 specs and roles but it feels very unpolished for all 3.”

Since the issue first came to light, Blizzard has changed how the weapon is actively held, bringing it in line with the Brewmaster artifact weapon. Unfortunately, the problem with the stowed weapon remains, and players are unhappy with the speed of the response from the developer.

Thus far, no further issues have arisen with this month’s Trading Post rewards. With Blizzcon on the immediate horizon, the developer has a lot of work to do to restore faith in the game after a difficult period during the Dragonflight expansion.