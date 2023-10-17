WoW Dragonflight Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid: Release date, difficulties and more
Blizzard has now confirmed full details for the newest raid tier in WoW Dragonflight as part of the wider Guardians of the Dream content update.
Dragonflight has been a complicated expansion for World of Warcraft. While many of the features added were received positively, the game has failed to capitalize on its successes when they have come.
Many of the more dedicated players have turned elsewhere. As such, the three versions of Classic WoW and the hardcore version of the original are all faring significantly better.
With the release of this content update, Blizzard is bringing a new raid to try and tempt players back in.
Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope full breakdown and details
The new raid will allow players to take on Fyrakk, the dragon responsible for the Suffusion Camps in Dragonflight. There are nine bosses to defeat and a 424 lvl requirement for Raid Finder difficulty. In addition, the usual Normal, Heroic and Mythic options will be on offer after the raid opens.
Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope unlock schedule
- Week of November 14—Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot / Igira the Cruel / Smolderon) (Normal, Heroic, Mythic full release)
- Week of November 21— Raid Finder Wing 2: Molten Incursion (Volcoross / Larodar, Keeper of the Flame)
- Week of November 28— Raid Finder Wing 3: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams / Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle)
- Week of December 12—Raid Finder Wing 4: Fate of Amirdrassil (Tindral Sageswift / Seer of the Flame, Fyrakk the Blazing)
Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope rewards
As with most raid releases, there are exciting new rewards for players to collect. New 5-piece armor sets can drop for all classes in different colorations based on difficulty. More unusually, there is the addition of the two-handed legendary axe Fyr’alath, the Dream Render is available for Death Knights, Paladins and Warriors.
Players who complete the raid’s meta-achievement will earn the Shadow Dusk Dreamsaber mount. Completing the raid on Heroic will earn proto-drake customization options while Mythic difficulty rewards “The Blazing” title.
Whether this new raid offering will be enough to bring back players is highly debatable. Though it does feel like the culmination of a big part of Dragonflight’s story, many have not been around to play through what came before. With Amirdrassil set for initial release on November 14, we won’t have long to wait to find out.