New WoW expansion screenshots apparently leaked ahead of Blizzcon

A set of images currently circulating online purports to show leaked areas of the upcoming WoW expansion that could see an announcement at Blizzcon.

Leaks are not a new thing for World of Warcraft, with almost every expansion falling victim to some of their details appearing online early. Before more information on Dragonflight came from an official source, rumors abounded that there would be a new playable Dracthyr race, which, of course, turned out to be true.

Article continues after ad

Back in 2009, the website MMO-Champion data mined the entire Cataclysm expansion and released the details before Blizzard had the chance to get in front of it. It was a momentous leak that had repercussions surrounding the game for some time.

Article continues after ad

Now, with the potential of a new WoW expansion on the immediate horizon, the leaks have started again, and this time, there are some reasonably convincing screenshots to back them up.

New WoW expansion leaks hint at potential new continent

Imgur More images are starting to emerge of the possible new WoW expansion

A post on the MMO-Champion forums claiming to be sharing screenshots of the upcoming WoW expansion immediately generated a lot of discussion. On the face of it, they look convincing, but fans have a few reservations before they feel comfortable certifying them as legitimate.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Featuring four distinct images, the first reveals a potential new continent known as Avaloren. This new region gets a very brief mention in the existing lore of the game as the location where Odyn sent unsuccessful expeditions in the pursuit of heretics.

Article continues after ad

Later images feature different biomes, a slightly altered and reskinned Harpy, an unusual-looking Direhorn, a strange-looking Dwarf, and a member of a new race known as the Agg’orand. The latter features in a photo purporting to show the storefront after the expansion’s announcement.

Article continues after ad

This has caused a lot of debate in its own right, but the information aligns well with this latest set of screenshots. Whatever is announced at Blizzcon, the developer has significant work to turn around the fortunes of their flagship title.