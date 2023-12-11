WoW player stunned after Hunter destroys high-level mobs in Season of Discovery

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the power spikes available to players in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery are Hunters, and one player has been blown away after seeing what they are capable of.

For those who are yet to play the game, the original Vanilla classes have been provided with new powers and abilities that have altered the landscape in all roles. These all come via the Rune Engraving system, which allows players to imbue their gear with these additional power spikes.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, in this very early stage of the game, there have been some imbalances between the classes. In particular, Hunters have flown out of the blocks, destroying enemies thanks to their mighty Scorpid companions.

Article continues after ad

Now, one player has taken to social media to share their shock at what they witnessed one player doing in Season of Discovery.

Hunter dismantles mobs of a far higher level with ease

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their utter disbelief at a Hunter who could completely destroy mobs with skull portraits in Season of Discovery.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The reason Hunters can do this over other classes is twofold. Firstly, they are able to use a ranged weapon, which eliminates the chance for the enemy mob to parry or dodge. The further a mob is above the player’s level, the greater their probability of doing so, making this is a huge boon.

Article continues after ad

The other major thing is that ranged attacks are not subject to glancing blows, meaning regular attacks that hit will do full damage. Combined with the immense power of the Hunter Scorpid pet in Season of Discovery, the class is capable of unbelievable things.

Article continues after ad

Hunter power has caused significant debate, including in the comments below this latest post. One said: “[Hunters] kick and scream when they get a nerf to damage. Remember when Explosive Shot was nerfed, and they were still the top DPS on BFD? They blew up the forums for it.”

With class balancing ongoing at all times, the Hunter will likely come in for further nerfs in the near future. What the DPS landscape will look like after those changes come in will likely be affected further by later phases of the game. For now, the humble Hunter is enjoying its time in the sun.

Article continues after ad