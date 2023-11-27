WoW Season of Discovery DPS tier list

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is set to release on November 30, and it’s bringing with it a raft of changes that look set to turn the World of Azeroth on its head.

As well as allowing players to explore previously unfinished zones and earn new gear, the new Rune Engraving system will alter the class system entirely. Mages can now operate as Healers, while Shaman, Warlock and Rogue players will be able to Tank with the proper Runes.

Article continues after ad

Of course, every class was already able to operate in the DPS role, but extensive alterations are still coming with Season of Discovery. These have all served to change the existing landscape for damage dealers in Classic WoW, and it’s likely to be a much more competitive field.

Article continues after ad

Here’s our DPS ranking for every class in Season of Discovery.

All DPS classes for Season of Discovery ranked

In a typical tier list for Classic WoW or any other branch of Blizzard’s flagship MMO, it would be pertinent to rank each spec rather than the overall class. That said, in Season of Discovery, Runes can be helpful in multiple specs, and so this ranking will take the overall strength of the damage output of each class to come to a final conclusion.

Article continues after ad

Tier Class S Warlock, Mage A Druid, Hunter B Rogue, Paladin, Warrior C Shaman, Priest

Season of Discovery DPS tier list explained

Warlock (S-Tier)

Though they are possibly less notorious for damage output than their Mage cousins, Warlocks will be just as potent in Season of Discovery. There looks to be real longevity in the potential of the class’ damage output, with Runes like Everlasting Affliction able to increase Damage over Time significantly (DoT.)

Article continues after ad

Metamorphosis is undoubtedly a Rune aimed at Tanking, but its sweeping effects are beneficial across the board, particularly for solo players. There are a bunch of straight damage-dealing abilities like Chaos Bolt and Incinerate, both of which should help Warlocks stay competitive in nearly any scenario.

Article continues after ad

Mage (S-Tier)

Mages need no introduction for Classic WoW players, and they should be able to retain their spot at the top of the damage tree alongside Warlocks. There are a couple of grossly overpowered Rune options in Arcane Blast and Arcane Surge, with the latter able to address potential issues with mana usage thanks to its temporary 300% increase in regeneration.

Article continues after ad

Arcane talents could likely be a significant part of successful Mage builds in the first phase, and further utility from Runes like Enlightenment and Burnout could see the class hit the very top of the meters in short order. Mages will undoubtedly be more potent than in regular Classic WoW, and that’s a frightening prospect.

Article continues after ad

Druid (A-Tier)

Caster Druids have long been seen as a ridiculous choice in Classic WoW, but that may finally be about to change. Huge power spike Runes like Fury of Stormrage and later staples like Sunfire and Starsurge could be enough to turn Balance into the spec it has become in later editions of the game.

Article continues after ad

Feral looks like it could also go from strength to strength, with Runes like Wild Strikes buffing the entire party’s Attack Power. With so much still to come in the later phases of the game, there’s a lot still to come for Druid. Strong in all three categories, it could be the perfect choice for those who don’t know which role they want to play.

Article continues after ad

Hunter (A-Tier)

The favored choice of many a solo player and adventurer on WoW’s Hardcore servers, there is much to like about the Hunter in Season of Discovery. The oft-mocked melee Hunter also finally has a chance to compete alongside more traditional approaches to the class, thanks to Runes like Carve and Flanking Strike.

Article continues after ad

Those looking to play in a more traditional ranged style alongside a pet will also have an easier time, with Runes like Cobra Strikes and Kill Command turning your furry companion into a wrecking ball. There probably is not enough raw damage to compete with the top spellcasters, but Hunter is going to be a spectacular ranged class regardless.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Rogue (B-Tier)

They might be one of the most frustrating classes to play against in a PvP setting, but Rogues will be mid-table when it comes to DPS overall. They are now able to Tank thanks to Runes like Just A Flesh Wound, which add significant survivability, but there have not been as many direct melee damage additions as many may have wanted.

Article continues after ad

Most of the Runes on offer are geared towards the aforementioned Tank spec, ranged damage abilities or preservation of combo points. While these are all nice things to have, there is not enough progress to keep the Rogue in touch with the real big hitters in Season of Discovery.

Article continues after ad

Paladin (B-Tier)

The much-maligned Retribution Paladin often comes in for a hard time when put up against the other two specs for the class, but there are some notable improvements for the first phase of the new game. Divine Storm, which many will recognize from later expansions, enters the fray and will play a big part in the AoE rotation for Paladins.

Article continues after ad

The class will also have a ton of augmentation value for group activities via runes like Horn of Lordaeron and Inspiration Exemplar. Crusader Strike will greatly help single-target DPS checks, but there is not enough marked improvement to put Paladins any higher in this initial phase.

Article continues after ad

Warrior (B-Tier)

Warriors might be the most intact of all the classes on offer in Season of Discovery. Though many Runes offer additional utility and damage of all types, the core of the class remains the same. This should mean that seasoned players find using a Warrior in Season of Discovery one of the most accessible classes to transition with.

Article continues after ad

The flip side of that coin is that the improvements for the class are not as marked as some of the other choices out there. Runes like Consumed by Rage, Endless Rage and Flagellation will push the class to a new level, but it’s difficult to see how this would be enough to overturn the raw damage advantage that classes like Mage and Warlock benefit from.

Article continues after ad

Shaman (C-Tier)

With all the controversy over the move away from the beloved 2H Enhancement Shaman, the whole class feels like it’s struggling for a solid identity heading into Season of Discovery. The Tank build feels like it could struggle to keep up with traditional Tanks in the first phase and, despite some significant boosts, it isn’t easy to see how Shaman should rank higher on this list.

Article continues after ad

There are two Rune mana regeneration abilities on offer via Shamanistic Rage and Water Shield, while Overload could be a strong pick for raw damage output. Dual Wield specialization is on offer for those who want a different playstyle within the Shaman framework, but there’s not enough here to suggest it can keep up with the best DPS classes in the game until it enters later phases.

Article continues after ad

Priest (C-Tier)

It always feels odd to put Priest so low on a list like this, but it really is tough to find a reason to choose them if the focus is on DPS and not Healer. While Shadow Priest has become a bit of a monster in the retail version of the game, a lot of that potential is yet to be realized in Classic WoW. Additionally, the upcoming Runes do not sufficiently address the significant issues with mana usage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are some reasons to be hopeful. Penance or Mind Sear are solid raw damage choices in the Glove slot, and Shared Pain, Homunculi and Twisted Faith should all serve to increase overall output. With many more phases to come, there is every chance that Priest could ascend beyond its current status, but there is nothing to suggest that it will be able to – yet.

That’s the list! Make sure to check back in regularly, as this list is continuously updated following any relevant gameplay changes. With the second phase likely to change a lot, it will be worth keeping up with the latest verdict on which classes will likely outscore their competitors.

Article continues after ad