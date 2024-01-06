WoW Hunters get nerfed again in Season of Discovery and player response is mixed

No class has been on quite as much of a rollercoaster journey in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery as the Hunter, and the latest nerf has some players feeling that Blizzard has gone too far.

When the game launched, Hunter players were miles ahead of their DPS competition. This was largely thanks to the damage output of their Scorpid pets, who came out ahead of most player-controlled classes.

In the first instance, Blizzard implemented an entirely justifiable nerf to the way the Kill Command Rune and pet abilities interacted with each other. From there, multiple extra blows were delivered in the form of more minor penalties within the game’s current meta.

As a result, Hunters are no longer the strongest class in either PvE or PvP, and with another nerf just announced, some players have had enough.

Stealth nerf angers WoW Hunters in Season of Discovery

In a post on the official WoW forum, the developer shared a Blue Post that details a stealth nerf to the Hunter class, in which world buff Boon of Blackfathom no longer benefits pets.

Immediate response to the post was decidedly negative, particularly from those who play the class.

One said: “If we are going to continue to nerf Hunters (Not even the best DPS in raids) in PvE, while the community is solely complaining about hunters in PvP. I’m going to continue to be confused. Warriors and Rogues have multi-role options, and they don’t get touched while on top, but we are nerfing a 3rd ranking DPS in PvE where no one is asking for their nerf?”

Another added: “Yes it’s another hunter nerf, yes we’re already getting weaker as everyone is getting geared, no we will not scale into future phases, yes warrior deep wounds is bugged and it is an unintentional effect, but this one Blizzard developer got ganked by a wind serpent in Ashenvale and the wind serpent had the Boon of Blackfathom so guys just be patient while this hotfix gets everything under control!”

The unfortunate side effect of the extra powers given to players in Season of Discovery is that it’s a near-impossible balancing act for the developer. With phase two set to release at some point before the end of February, there isn’t long to wait before the meta is heavily altered again.