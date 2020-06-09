WoW Classic Summer Bowl: How to sign up, dates, prize pool, and more

Blizzard have announced their first esports event for World of Warcraft Classic called the Sumer Bowl. Here is everything we know about it so far.

After years of speculation, Blizzard released World of Warcraft classic back in August of 2019 – with players flooding to the vanilla version of the massive multiplayer title in order to re-live some of their most memorable WoW playing moments.

Since then, some players have walked away and started picking up new games, but plenty of hardcore fans remain. As a result, Blizzard is now stepping into the esports scene with WoW Classic as they’ve announced the Summer Bowl event.

The WoW Classic Summer Bowl, to give the event its full name, is a 10v10 Warsong Gulch tournament that will kick off on June 20 with qualifiers for competitors in Europe, while North American players can get involved from June 27.

These qualifiers will then lead to finals that will be contested by the top six teams in both Europe and North America. Europe’s finals will take place first on July 4, while the North American portion of things will come to a close on July 5.

The top six teams from both regions will be battling for a split of their region’s respective $4,000 prize pool – though a complete prize split breakdown has not yet been revealed by Blizzard themselves.

Players who want to sign up for the event must check eligibility through Blizzard’s event page – with one of the key requirements being that you have a level 60 character of some sort.

While not everyone will want, or have a team assembled, to be involved, the first WoW Classic esports event should see some top-level action unfold.

This event will also be the first time that Blizzard has hosted an esports event for Classic, with Twitch Rivals and Team Method hosting the most notable events beforehand.