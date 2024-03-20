WoW bots could be using insane method to farm gold in Season of Discovery

Bots are an issue in every flavor of World of Warcraft and Season of Discovery is no exception. Now, it seems they have found another very lucrative method of farming gold in the game.

There are many reasons why people employ bots in WoW, but most of them relate to real-world money. Essentially, bots are used to farm valuable materials or raw gold from particularly lucrative spots in Azeroth.

From there, this gold is sold on third-party websites for real-world currency. Though buying it is against terms of service, many players still choose to take the risk. Though the WoW token did a lot to mitigate this, it is not available in Season of Discovery.

Now, bots may have started employing ever more ingenious methods to avoid bans from Blizzard.

Bots may be using summons to farm gold in Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, one player shared a scarcely believable screenshot. In it, three supposed bots are posted up to summon players to Tirisfal. As is the custom in WoW, players then pay them for this service, with many unaware that they may be bots.

The responses to this post were mixed, with many contending that they were, in fact, real players. One said: “Bruh. I don’t know why people use these services and then complain about them. It’s literally just a dude trying to make some gold and offer a nice time-saver.”

Another agreed, adding: “I do this with my account and two other accounts I play. I just have the two clickers on monitor #2, the main on #1. On Crusader Strike, sometimes I’ll do IF, and sometimes I’ll do SM. SM can be a bit of a pain because of PvPers, but I’ll PvP back for an hour+ sometimes.”

Whether they are bots in this case or not, it’s clear that Season of Discovery has a large number of automated characters. With Blizzard banning thousands of accounts each day, it’s difficult to see how this is a problem they can get on top of.

