Value of a single WoW Token exceeds 400k in NA for the first time

The controversial WoW Token, which allows players to exchange real-world money for in-game currency via the auction house, has hit a 400k per token valuation on North American servers.

World of Warcraft has always had a healthy and self-sustaining economy. At times in its history, the viability of this model has come under threat from a variety of sources. The trading system has needed careful management, from gold farmers and sellers to those using bots to make money while offline.

One tool used by Blizzard Entertainment to combat the selling of gold for real money was the introduction of the WoW Token. This allowed the developer to seize control of the supply more effectively, to much debate within the community.

Now, the value of a single token has exceeded 400,000 for the first time in North America.

The price of a WoW Token has inflated significantly

The price of an individual WoW Token varies based on the region it’s bought in. In North America, it’s $20 per token, while it sits at £15 in the UK and 20 euros for the rest of Europe. The in-game price of a token has been steadily increasing, starting at around 300,000 earlier this month before a sudden spike saw the price rocket to 400,000.

Though the price has since corrected somewhat in North America, it remains high. On NA servers, one token costs around 333,000 at the time of writing. In Europe, it’s even higher, sitting at over 380,000.

What effect this has on the buying and selling items in World of Warcraft is still unclear. One noticeable effect is that the volatility of the currency is leading to fewer listings on the auction house overall. As the community waits for prices to settle, many people still try to trade for a hefty profit.

With the 10.2 patch for the game expected to be released next month, new and old players will undoubtedly be logging back in. What the market will be like when they get there remains to be seen.