How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in WoW

New Year’s Eve festivities are returning to WoW, giving players who log on to celebrate the arrival of 2022 some bonuses and limited-time events. Here’s all the details on how to celebrate NYE in Azeroth.

2021 is coming to a close, and as is tradition, WoW is gearing up for New Year’s celebrations all across Azeroth.

From Stormwind to Ogrimmar, festivities will be going on all night, as well as a chance for some bonus PvP. Here’s everything you need to know about WoW’s NYE party.

WoW New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Can’t make it out to catch the fireworks IRL? Don’t worry, as they’ll be happening in every major city and Booty Bay starting at 6 PM server time. Fireworks shows will happen every hour, on the hour, until 2022 arrives to your server.

Revelers can be found all around these areas too, and if you dance emote back to them, you’ll even receive a special buff.

Celebrate Good Times! increases all stats by 10% for 30 minutes. Why would they include such a short buff on New Years? Well, Booty Bay guards will all be fast asleep, which means the area is wide open to any and all PvP all night.

Don’t forget to grab a Festive Filled Mug as well, which grants the “Lightheaded” effect that slows your falling, to really ring in 2022 in style.

Auction House Dance Party returns

If drunken street brawls aren’t your cup of tea, don’t worry! The popular Auction House Dance Party will be making a return as well, turning these centers of commerce into clubs for players to dance the night away. Each AH will get a disco ball, lighted floors, and dedicated DJ, so be sure to stop by and check things out.

New Year’s is a great time to grab some screenshots with that brand new mount, or armor, you worked so hard to unlock last year while the fireworks are going off. Whatever you decide to do, this is one party you won’t want to miss.