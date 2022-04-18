Valorant star cNed turned down million-dollar deal

Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek turned down a $1 million contract to play Valorant for Singapore-based organization Bleed eSports, according to the organization’s founder.

The founder of Bleed eSports, Mervyn Goh under the Twitter account Bleed M, tweeted that he offered Acend’s star and VALORANT Champions winner cNed a $1 million one year contract to play for his team.

In a screenshot from a since-deleted tweet, cNed’s brother and manager Alihan ‘deNc’ İpek turned down the offer but said they could maybe talk in the future.

“Thanks for the offer, it’s a really nice offer. The Acend team is currently undergoing a restructuring in the squad. We are not interested at the moment, but maybe we will talk again in the future,” the screenshot said.

CNed’s future on Acend and in Europe was up in the air after Valorant Champions with reports circulating of him considering a move to North America.

The Turkish champion ultimately chose to stay with Acend and is still currently competing on the team.

The Twitter account claiming to be Bleed’s owner has also released information about other European players and their contracts.

CNed not the only European Valorant player Bleed were after

Bleed eSports currently has two European talents signed to the squad in former Counter-Strike player and early G2 Valorant player Jacob ‘pyth’ Mourujärvi and fellow Swedish pro Max ‘maxie’ Lönnström.

The two players had issues entering the country but were eventually able to compete in the Asia Pacific region with Bleed. The team was one series win away from a Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík appearance, but fell to Xerxia 2-1 in the lower bracket finals.

Read More: Valorant pro cNed admits he benefitted from Twitch money laundering controversy

Acend and cNed also did not play their way into the VCT tournament, failing to make it out of the group stage of their Stage 1 Challengers league.