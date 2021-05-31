TenZ reveals Sentinels future after VCT Stage 2 Masters win - Dexerto

Sentinels remained flawless throughout the VCT Stage 2 Masters event, taking out Valorant’s first international LAN event in dominant fashion. But with Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo still contracted to Cloud9, will he be staying with his championship teammates?

Sentinels were crowned VCT Stage 2 Masters champions on the back of a remarkable showing in Iceland. Without dropping a single map, TenZ solidified his spot as one of the best Valorant players in the world.

With his tournament run now over, his future with the championship team remains unclear. Still contracted to Cloud9 and simply on loan to Sentinels, what does the future have in store? TenZ clarified his position alongside ShahZaM, SicK, Dapr, and Zombs in the post-event press conference.

Advertisement

Discover More: TenZ: CSGO Dropout To VALORANT’s Biggest Star!