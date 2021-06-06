ShahZaM's 200 IQ Valorant strats that helped Sentinels win VCT Masters - Dexerto

Sentinels took VCT Masters 2 by storm, winning every single map to claim their first international Valorant title. Spearheading their success was IGL Shahzeeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan, whose big brain plays helped take NA to the top of Valorant esports.

While attention was rightly focused on Sentinels’ poster boy Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, the insane output from in-game leader ShahZaM went slightly under the radar.

Starring on his signature Sova, plus a few blistering performances on Jett, it was up to ShahZaM to brainstorm and set up the best positions for mechanical monsters like Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims and TenZ to pop heads.

