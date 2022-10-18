Sentinels announce dephh signing for 2023 VCT season

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Sentinels have announced that the organization has signed former XSET IGL Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson for the 2023 season.

Sentinels have signed another former XSET player in dephh to their 2023 squad, as first reported by Dot Esports. The team has now had its full starting five revealed as Sentinels announced the signing of the Brazillian duo Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna from LOUD on October 15. Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone will round out the roster.

dephh will join his former coach from XSET in Don ‘SyykoNT’ Muir and former XSET teammate zekken on Sentinels.

dephh is a former Counter-Strike player that jumped into Valorant in June 2020. He played for Dignitas before making the move to XSET in 2021. The British player had his best results domestically and internationally with XSET.

With XSET, dephh has a smattering of top-four finishes in the North American Valorant Champions Tour and has made two international tournaments, Masters Copenhagen and Valorant Champions 2022.

Sentinels announce IGL

The organization has yet to announce what roles each player on the team will take up for the next year but presumably, dephh will preside over the IGL role.

Sentinels have completely revamped its roster for the 2023 season with new coaches and four new players. In 2022, the organization had a terrible year and missed out on every international tournament. In contrast, 2020 saw Sentinels rise to become one of the top teams in North America and in 2021 the team won the first international Valorant tournament.

The offseason for teams in the partnered league ends in February, so Sentinels can still make changes to their active roster.

Fans will get to see the new Sentinels roster compete in the upcoming Kickoff tournament in Brazil in February 2023.