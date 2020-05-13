Secret Sage change in Valorant Patch 0.50 fixes major ultimate bug

Sage received the brunt of the nerfs in Valorant’s latest update. However, there was one extra unlisted change that’ll bring even more relief to the anti-Sage crowd, as a long-standing bug with her ultimate has finally been patched out.

Sage was arguably the most broken Agent in Valorant. Her utility mash of healing, crowd control, and even a resurrection was too much for many to handle.

While all of those were toned down in the latest patch, there was one change that got through unlisted. It’s not a bad change though — in fact, it’s a major bugfix that has hindered players figuring out when she uses her ultimate.

Every Agent’s ultimate in Valorant has a global voiceline. However, there were times where Sage’s wouldn’t activate when she revived an ally. While it would still appear in the killfeed, enemies wouldn’t be able to notice it quickly.

In the Patch 0.50 update, that audio glitch is now a thing of the past. Sage’s ultimate can be heard globally, by allies and enemies alike.

The change is big for a couple of reasons. It makes it easier to keep track of Sage’s cooldowns, because audio cues are everything in Valorant. It can also make it easier to pinpoint where Sage is on the map at any one time.

Riot clarified community suspicions about the bugfix on Reddit, saying that the fix was indeed shipped unlisted, and that the voice line had existed for a while but wasn’t playing properly.

“We’ve had the line for a while, it just wasn’t playing in the right instances,” said developer Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm. “Hopefully this should improve game wide clarity on when Sage is using her ultimate.”

The ultimate bugfix was one of a handful of changes shipped for Sage in May 12’s Patch 0.50.

Her Slow Orb duration was reduced by two seconds down to seven all-up, while the slow amount was also culled to 50%.

These changes in tandem should make Sage less infuriating to play against. Now you won’t feel baited when a dead enemy starts shooting back at you without any revive indicator, and you should better be able to escape her oppressive utility.