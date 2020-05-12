Valorant update 0.50 patch notes: Buffs & nerfs, map changes, more

A new Valorant Beta patch has been released that contains updates for rifles, as well as changes to multiple Agents, so let's jump right in and see what Riot's done.

In patch Valorant's beta 0.50 patch, Sage, Cypher, Omen, Viper, Brimstone, and Phoenix have all undergone changes that Riot says is "to better align them with their intended roles and to balance abilities that we found to be either too weak or too powerful in common situations."

As for rifles, they've been updated to make single-tap and burst fire more efficient to "better support a variety of shooting styles."

Costs of some Agent abilities have also been tweaked, and Riot has added a system they say will punish players who use the exploit to get outside of the map on Haven.

This very-repeatable trick allowed Omen to get out of bounds around Haven's A point and gave him commanding view of the long route leading to it.

It was one of the more annoying exploits to deal with since it put the Agent in a firing position high above where you'd usually be aiming, but hopefully, it should be taken care of with this update.

Sage has turned out to be one of the most OP heroes in Valorant's beta, but Riot has handed her some significant nerfs in this latest update to try and tune her down a bit.

The duration of her Slow Orb has been decreased from nine to seven seconds, and it's slowing effect has been brought down from 65% to 50%, so even though it's staying the same price, it will be much less powerful.

Sage's Barrier has also been increased in cost from 300 to 400 creds, which will make picking it up a much more important decision if you're trying to buy in early rounds.

These latest patch notes should be live right now after servers had downtime early this morning for an update across regions.

There are a ton of significant updates in this patch that we didn't cover above, so the full notes are definitely worth taking a look because chances are you'll be impacted by them.

Below are the full Valorant 0.50 Beta patch notes for May 12:

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCE

WEAPON UPDATES

You will no longer enter the “walking accuracy” state when transitioning from run to stop We noticed many players were entering a walking accuracy state during their run-to-stop transition that made it appear as if shots they fired/landed were done at full speed.

Deadzone accuracy speed threshold increased: 25% >> 30% Now that you can’t gain walk accuracy while transitioning from a run to a stop, we've also slightly increased the size of the deadzone (full accuracy state) to make it a bit easier to get an accurate shot out quickly

speed threshold increased: 25% >> 30%

ALL RIFLES

Recovery times on all Rifles have been updated, which should make tap and burst firing more efficient. Inaccuracy is accrued any time the weapon is re-fired prior to a complete duration of a weapon’s respective Gun Recovery Time.

Base walk accuracy: 0.6° >> 0.8° We felt like walk-spraying with rifles was a little more effective than we'd like, particularly at longer ranges. We're going to pull back on this accuracy slightly and continue to monitor

Vandal: Horizontal (Yaw) Recoil reduced by 15% while crouched and stationary This was intended to be the case and now properly matches the crouch benefits of other rifles Gun Recovery Time: .4s >> .375s Tap Efficiency: 4 >> 6

Phantom: Fixed an issue where the Gun Recovery Time was higher than intended Gun Recovery Time: .55s >> .35s Tap Efficiency: 3 >> 4

Bulldog Automatic Fire: Fixed an issue where the Gun Recovery Time was higher than intended Gun Recovery Time: .55s >> .35s

Guardian Fixed an issue where the Gun Recovery Time was higher than intended Gun Recovery Time: .4s >> .35s



Machine Guns are significantly underperforming other weapons at their price points. Machine Guns are meant to be bullet hoses—powerful once they get going. This is a difficult balance to strike in a game where a single bullet from the Vandal will put you down. Our hope here is to make Machine Guns better at what they do (shoot lots and lots of bullets) while also increasing the power of the Ares relative to weapons at a similar price point.

Ares Price reduced from 1700 to 1600 creds Firing Error (this value is a curve that has intermediate values between each bullet; bullet 2 has slightly less error than bullet 1, and so on) Bullet 1: 1.0° >> 0.8° Bullet 5: 0.85° >> 0.75° Bullet 10: 0.75° >> 0.7° Reduced the amount and intensity of horizontal (Yaw) Recoil after the first 8 bullets.

Odin Reduced the amount and intensity of horizontal (Yaw) Recoil after the first 8 bullets



AGENT UPDATES

SAGE

Slow Orb zone duration decreased from 9 seconds to 7 seconds

Slow Orb slowing amount decreased from 65% to 50% We all know Sage is OP. We’ve decided to try to reduce some of her stopping power while still allowing her to fulfill her role as the premier staller in VALORANT. These changes aim to reduce the overall efficacy of her Slow Orb, especially if they are chained back-to-back.



Cypher

Cyber Cage no longer slows enemies that move through it We’ve always envisioned Cypher as a premier sentinel gathering info on his enemies and picking them off, but the slow on the cage was allowing him to move into Sage’s territory by stalling an entire enemy team. We still think this will be a tool he uses to buy some time, but enemies will now have more options when pushing his defensenes, especially when coordinated.

Spycam cooldown when destroyed increased 30 >> 45 seconds Spycams have been flying into enemy territory like Sova darts at the start of rounds because the punishment for losing one to an enemy is so low. Hopefully this change pushes you to find a safe hiding place for your initial camera (please not inside a box).



OMEN

Dark Cover smoke duration increased 12 >> 15 seconds

Dark Cover smoke projectile speed increased

Dark Cover cooldown increased 30 >> 35 seconds Especially at high-tier play, we’ve seen Brimstone become the dominant controller and we wanted to give his peers a boost to make them more viable while hopefully maintaining their unique playstyles.



VIPER

Snake Bite radius increased 350 >> 450 We’re increasing Snake Bite’s radius to match other area denial abilities



BRIMSTONE/PHOENIX/VIPER

We see you b-hoppers out there, jumping through Incendiary, Fireball, and Snake Bite while taking no damage. We don’t want to completely negate this skill but we also don’t want it to trivialize a whole set of character abilities. Height required to jump out of all damaging area denial abilities 80 >> 120 Snake Bite, Fireball, and Incendiary damage tick speed increased (total damage per second unchanged)



AGENT ABILITY CREDIT COST TUNING

We felt the credit cost of some abilities did not match the impact those abilities brought to a match, and made adjustments for a more accurate reflection Sage Barrier Orb increased from 300 to 400 credits Raze Blast Pack increased from 100 to 200 credits Phoenix Curveball increased from 100 to 200 credits Brimstone’s Incendiary increased from 200 to 300 credits Jett’s Updraft reduced from 200 to 100 credits



AGENT ARMOR

Armor carried over from prior rounds is no longer destroyed when new armor is purchased, allowing you to sell newly purchased armor and return to your previous armor status (instead of having no armor)

MAX CREDIT CAP

Total credit cap is is reduced from 12,000 to 9,000 We’re noticing that players/teams who manage to bank a high amount of credits are maintaining a rich economic state for too long, and it becomes a monumental challenge for the opposing team to dethrone their economy



CHARACTER UPDATES

Sova 's Owl Drone now includes a layer of sound for engine rotors Audio should better reflect thematics, while maintaining how noticeable the previous version of Owl Drone audio was for allies and enemies, as heard in 3rd-person

's Owl Drone now includes a layer of sound for engine rotors

MAP UPDATES

SPLIT

Attacking teams have been having difficulty finding a foothold in territory control across the map. We’ve made a few changes that should allow attackers better opportunities to contest A Main, Mid Top, and B Tower.

Barrier locations (those clear blue walls) have been adjusted across the map to provide attackers more of a foothold into territory control across the map Defender barrier in B Mid has been pulled back. New barriers are in the entrance to Vent and atop the staircase in B Tower Defender barrier has been pulled back at A Ramps Attacker barrier has been pushed forward at A Main Attacker barrier has been pushed forward slightly at B Main

Angled the wall on the left interior of B Tower when pushing up the stairs from Mid This removes a 50/50 angle check when pushing into this space, which should make it more approachable for you to try and gain control of B Tower

Radianite crate in B has been changed to a metal crate to provide more cover when planting the Spike

Revised art to improve performance throughout the map

HAVEN

A new map exploit system is in effect which will have negative effects on anyone trying to escape the playspace

Updated several floor sections so that they now have appropriate material sounds

SPLIT/HAVEN/BIND

Added fixes for Cypher Spy Camera exploits to all three maps— a huge thanks to everyone who has helped us track these down, including clutch stream’s we lurked in for two days, writing down every camera placement and fixing them in real time

Spy Camera exploits to all three maps— a thanks to everyone who has helped us track these down, including clutch stream’s we lurked in for two days, writing down every camera placement and fixing them in real time Backside of spawn barriers are now opaque to prevent some abuse cases

Added ability for Spike to automatically fall from elevated boost positions

Fixed multiple spots where Sova’s Recon Dart could over-penetrate map geometry—another shout out to everyone that helped with these as well!

HUD & UI

Teammate armor is now shown on the scoreboard

When the Spike is planted, the Spike icon in the upper middle UI now pulses with the audio beeps

New artwork for pings to increase readability in the world

Portraits Re-enabled portrait for player’s minimap icon Reduced size of portraits and icons by several pixels Added color to the player’s own minimap icon with a slightly thicker border to aid in finding oneself (on the minimap, not in life)

Added regulation of chat messages when using the radio menu or radio wheel

Slight increase to broken armor text size to make it easier to notice

Relocated flyout menu for Titles dropdown so it opens in a more sensible location

Moved Leave Match button closer to the other “Exit” buttons in the menu

Made Logout button red to match Exit button, since they both exit

Shifted location of Skip button on MVP screen so players do not accidentally press Play Again button when slamming the Skip button

Adjusted radio wheel behavior so that mouse wheel up and down always select the other wheels regardless of other keybinds

Icon for Need Help changed from the little bug thing to a flag

Enabled attack/defend icons in the upper middle game info UI for all players, not just observers

Hooked up “Ult Almost Ready” VO when character uses the Ult Status radio command and are within 1 ult point of being fully charged

QUALITY OF LIFE

Cheaters are no longer referred to as “Hackers”

Profanity filter setting added; when enabled, will filter out profanity from chat

Added a setting that allows toggling between walking and running

Viper ’s Poison Cloud no longer enters cooldown when picked up during the buy phase

’s Poison Cloud no longer enters cooldown when picked up during the buy phase Added foe coloring for Sova ’s Hunter’s Fury

’s Hunter’s Fury Added Contract level-up animation when unlocking free characters or purchasing contract levels

Added tooltips and explanations guiding new players towards activating their first contract

Unowned skin levels now list their individual cost (in Radianite Points) and description in the collection pages

Made performance optimizations to address FPS drops when you or allies are shooting

Various social panel improvements to support better error handling and messaging

“Keep Player Centered” minimap setting is now a default setting

Renamed “First Person Enhanced Visuals” graphics setting to “Bloom” As discovered by u/Far_OW on reddit, this setting affects more than just first-person visuals—it’s actually a visual bloom, or glow effect, which primarily affects weapon renders

Renamed “Shadows” graphics setting to “First Person Shadows” This setting only affects shadows cast on a player’s weapon, hands and arms

Observer HUD Dead players will now appear greyed out on the HUD rather than hidden Team colors on the HUD will swap when switching sides, rather than the teams on the HUD changing position



BUG FIXES: IN-GAME

Cypher and Sova will no longer float in the air if the Sage Barrier Orb wall they are standing on is destroyed while when using the Spycam or Owl Drone, respectively

and will no longer float in the air if the Sage Barrier Orb wall they are standing on is destroyed while when using the Spycam or Owl Drone, respectively Cypher can no longer pick up his trap after an enemy has triggered it.

can no longer pick up his trap after an enemy has triggered it. Sova’s Owl Drone can no longer rapid-fire darts if the prior one hits an enemy

Reduced collision size on Sova ’s arrows so they don’t get stuck on corners when fired near them

’s arrows so they don’t get stuck on corners when fired near them Removed placeholder mesh from Viper ’s Toxic Screen projectile

’s Toxic Screen projectile When using the ping wheel on the map, right clicking now correctly cancels the action and does not place a ping

Fixed a bug where the Spike UI would sometimes overlap with the HUD

Fixed a bug where a weapon’s ammo count on the HUD would disappear if swapping your knife, then back, while on low ammo.

Removed Spike icon from being visible on enemy player minimap icons

Spike can no longer be planted partially in map geometry This also fixes cases where the Spike camera was appearing inside the Spike

Barriers on the minimap no longer adjust positions incorrectly during the buy phase if you open the megamap

Fixed bug where various issues would occur after multiple players would fulfill a weapon buy request at the same time

Fixed issue where the game would hitch/stutter when opening the in-game options menu

Fixed issue where the game would hitch/stutter when opening the in-game shop

Fixed rare movement bug where resurrected players who were tagged would have jittery movement in 1st-person perspective

Fixed a bug where some weapons lost their muzzle flashes in 1st-person POV when tracers were disabled

Fixed a rare bug where players appeared to be standing, when they were actually crouching

Ability details in the combat report will now correctly appear in the buy phase of the round when teams switch sides

Fixed miscellaneous Observer mode HUD issues

Spectators can now see weapon inspect animations

Fixed a bug where the camera could take an invalid position during character select

Fixed an issue where the combat report would show 150 damage but the enemy player was still alive (in cases where healing was not involved)

Fixed an issue where a teammate’s voice activity would incorrectly light up more than their own icon in the above-character UI element

Selecting a ping on the ping wheel and canceling no longer incorrectly spawns the canceled ping next time the player uses the basic ping

BUG FIXES: GAME CLIENT