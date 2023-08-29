One Valorant Champions player dominated the tournament with Sova
One player completely embodied the hunter’s mentality and racked up the most Sova kills with the Agent’s ultimate at Valorant Champions 2023.
Valorant Champions 2023 was full of Agent specialists who piloted specific characters to perfection and utilized their kits to the fullest extent. Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov and Erick ‘aspas’ Santos showed off their ferocity on Jett while Ilya ‘something’ Petrov and Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang proved Reyna can be played at the highest level of competition.
As far as supportive Agents go, Sova one was one of the most picked in the Initiator class and notched a 53% win rate at the tournament, according to RIB.GG. Only one player was able to truly showcase Sova’s full potential at Valorant Champions.
Evil Geniuses’ Corbin ‘C0M’ Lee, who picked the Agent 11 times at the tournament, ended the event with the most kills with the Agent’s ultimate by far, and was easily the best player piloting the archer at the event.
c0m dominated Valorant Champions 2023 with Sova
According to data compiled on RIB.GG, and posted to social media by the account willminder, c0m notched 22 kills with Sova’s ultimate. The total kills that players earned throughout the tournament with the ultimate was 49 and c0m had almost half of those.
According to willminder, c0m had more kills with the ultimate ability than the next four players combined.
This should come as no surprise as c0m was one of the best players on Evil Geniuses throughout the Championship-winning run. The North American player managed to convert numerous impactful clutches on Sova and was a linchpin as the team’s supportive Initiator.
When not on Sova, c0m played Viper and supported the squad as the Controller on maps like Spit and Bind. While not always showing up on the scoreboard, c0m was still able to have a massive impact in EG’s matches and was one of the core pieces in their journey to lifting the Valorant Champions 2023 trophy.