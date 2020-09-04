Game-changing Viper exploit lets her wall off entire Valorant map

Viper mains may have a new trick up their sleeves until the next Valorant patch as a game-changing exploit has been uncovered, allowing the agent to block off all of Bind.

Viper has long been labeled one of the least effective agents in Valorant. With an exceedingly low pick-rate in competitive play and official tournaments, it’s rare that her abilities trump those of other agents.

Advertisement

However, an insanely powerful exploit has just been uncovered for the Controller agent. She can block off lines of sight across the entirety of Bind. Typically, her Toxic Screen ability only extends for a set distance before coming to an end. This trick has it stretching across a full map though.

It can only be done on Bind, and it can only be properly setup while on defense. However, you can keep it in your back pocket for an attacker post-plant. Here’s what you need to look out for.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6AI_RvW8Bw

If you’re playing on Bind, her Toxic Screen can surprisingly be sent through teleporters. While the minimap shows the ability coming to an end the same distance as usual, it actually restarts the length once the ability comes through the teleporter.

This means that you can sit outside of showers before the round begins, then launch the Toxic Screen and cutoff the entire map. Both A and B will be split in half as the poisonous wall remains up. Technically, Viper can assist teammates at B long while still sitting on the objective near A site.

This obviously comes with its pros and cons, though. While it’s extremely powerful, it can also come as a hindrance if your team is trying to scout on defense. It also gives Agents like Phoenix more opportunities to launch his flashes through the toxic surface.

Advertisement

While an assortment of abilities are able to push through the teleporter and work just fine, this appears to be an unintended bug. Riot is yet to respond to the issue, but there's a good chance we see this phased out in the next patch.

If Bind comes up in rotation, be sure to keep an eye out for the niche Viper pick. She might just put a stop to your plans before they even get going.