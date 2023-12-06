Former XSET and Global Esports IGL AYRIN announces retirement

Former XSET and Global Esports IGL Jordan “AYRIN” He has announced his retirement from professional esports.

AYRIN has revealed that he is hanging up his mouse and keyboard. The 27-year-old former player had an extensive esports career in CrossFire before starting his Valorant journey in 2020.

The Canadian player was an IGL for most of his career. He rose to prominence in Valorant with XSET before making the jump to Global Esports for the 2023 season.

AYRIN was one of the first North American imports in VCT Pacific and was let go by the organization this off-season. On December 6, he announced his retirement on social media and revealed that he is currently recovering from surgery.

AYRIN hangs up his keyboard and mouse

The player said in his announcement that he underwent laser eye surgery during the off-season and he has had a “brutal recovery” period. He also said that is looking to enter the gaming industry post-retirement.

“Had some time to ponder and I have decided to hang up the mouse and retire from competitive gaming. The last 10 years competing in Crossfire and Valorant has been an incredible journey. Been to amazing places and met some remarkable people,” AYRIN said.

In Valorant, the veteran player qualified for two international tournaments in 2022 with XSET, Masters Copenhagen and Valorant Champions. XSET was notorious for placing fourth at North American events in 2021 and 2022, placing in the position at five different tournaments.

With Global Esports, he failed to qualify for any major international events and finished the regular season in eighth place.

The Canadian player parted ways with GE in September and announced that he would be seeking opportunities in North America and Europe as an IGL. Now, the former esports pro will be trying to find a job outside of competitive gaming.