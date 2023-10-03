Former XSET R6 player calls out org for allegedly not paying prize money

Another former XSET esports player, from the organization’s Rainbow Six: Siege team, claims that the company owes them unpaid prize money.

Zachary ‘SpiriTz’ Dionne, a veteran R6 player, has called out XSET for allegedly not paying out prize money from his time with the organization. SpiriTz signed with XSET on March 8, 2022, and played under the org for about nine months.

In that time, SpiriTz and the squad placed fourth across all three splits of the R6 North American League and qualified for two Majors. At the Six Charlotte Major XSET placed in the top eight and at the Six Berlin Major, the team placed top four.

“Hey Jacob Arce, Greg Selkoe, XSET where’s my goddamn Charlotte and Berlin major money???? And also NAL stage 1-2-3 money from LAST YEAR???? I think it might be time to send us that out no?” SpiriTz said on social media.

The player also claimed that XSET owes him money from skin share revenue and sponsorships.

XSET’s CEO Greg Selkoe responded to the player on social media, saying that he wanted to help and this was the first time he had heard about this issue.

“We sold [the] R6 team in ‘22 [and] all of the cost and any money owed went to [the] new owner – but I am happy to help, figure out if money is owed and if so help get it,” Selkoe said.

The new owner of the XSET R6 team was M80, a new esports organization started by the former COO of XSET, Marco Mereu. SpiriTz only played one event under the M80 brand, the Six Invitational 2023, and left the organization on March 2, 2023.

SpiriTz is one of many players who claim that XSET allegedly owes them money. Most of XSET’s former Valorant team have taken legal action against their former employer over unpaid revenue, claiming the org has refused to enter arbitration and pay for the agreed administrative fees over the matter.

However, the Valorant team is claiming the organization owes them revenue from merchandise, specifically the profit earned from the Valorant Champions 2022 skin bundle sales, not prize winnings.

XSET exited many esports titles with the departure of Mereu and currently only fields players in iRacing, Apex Legends, fighting games, and Call of Duty: Warzone.