Fnatic Mistic Issues Update on Derke Absence | VCT Masters Interview

After losing to NIP in their Group A opening match, Fnatic Valorant pro James ‘Mistic’ Orfila talked to Dexerto about where his team goes from here.

Fnatic’s Valorant squad of Boaster, Mistic, Magnum, Derke, H1ber, and Fearoth fought hard in their opening matchup against Ninjas in Pyjamas. But, they couldn’t find their rhythm and got swept 0-2.

After the loss Fnatic pro Mistic discussed the highlights of the match, and took a look at what Fnatic needs to do to survive the elimination match against ZETA, and stay alive at VCT Masters Reykjavik.

