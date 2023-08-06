Evil Geniuses IGL reveals Valorant team’s winning mentality: “Just don’t care”

In a pre-event interview with Valorant caster Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson, Evil Geniuses’ Valorant IGL walked through the team’s philosophy around competition that vaulted them to international success.

Before the start of Valorant Champions, Evil Geniueses’ head coach Christine ‘potter’ Chi and IGL Kelden ‘Boostio’ Pupello sat down with Sideshow for a shot in-depth interview. The talk covered how potter utilizes EG’s reserve roster and how the squad turned around its form mid-season.

When asked about the team’s mentality for Valorant Champions, Boostio said it hasn’t changed much since their run at VCT Masters Tokyo.

“We’re just going to try to do like we did in Tokyo: Just don’t care,” the EG IGL said.

That mentality, of just going with the flow and not thinking too hard about results, led Evil Geniuses to a second-placed finish at Tokyo at locked them in as one of the favorites to win the Valorant world championship.

Evil Geniuses poised for another international run at Valorant Champions

At Masters Tokyo, Evil Genisues players said that they had no real expectations going into the tournament and just wanted to see how far their talent could take them. This line of thinking helped the squad loosen up at the tournament and saw them take confident fights against some of the best teams in the world.

Boostio said that there is a little more pressure on him and his squad at the Valorant world championship, but that it shouldn’t impact them too much.

“Of course, there is going be a little more pressure because we played to a higher standard than what we used to do in the past, but you just don’t care,” he said. “Just have fun… just have fun losing, if you do lose, at least you’re learning and just swing and have fun.”