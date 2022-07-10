DRX stax just wants to be friends with fellow trash talker FPX ardiis

Declan Mclaughlin . 2 hours ago

Two of the biggest trash talkers are at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. DRX IGL Kim “stax” Gu-taek and FunPlus Phoenix player Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks aren’t afraid to throw shade toward other players, but stax says he would rather be friends with the 24-year-old.

stax himself started off the tournament calling other players out, saying that he did not know who XSET player Brendan “BcJ” Jensen was when asked about the fellow Initiator connoisseur in a pre-taped segment with the broadcast talent.

“When I first heard BcJ I thought it was some kind of fried chicken combo,” stax said in the segment.

ardiis himself has toned down his trash-talking recently, saying in a pre-event press conference that he isn’t looking to burn bridges and is going to tone down his opinions for now.

“I still walk on water to be fair,” the FPX player said when asked about his previous comments while on G2 Esports.

stax and ardiis could face off in Group B

DRX and FPX could matchup in the upper bracket of their group at Masters Copenhagen, if FPX manage to defeat XERXIA Esports on July 11, but stax and DRX aren’t looking to hype up the match with any sharp words according to the South Korean player.

“I’m not going to trigger [ardiis] because he’s so big and huge, I remember moving out of his way, and I just want to be friends with them,” stax said. “I don’t think I’m gonna do any trash talking.”

DRX defeated Japanese side NORTHEPTION on July 10 to move into the winner’s final and only need one more win to make it into the playoff stage. The South Korean side has been a consistent performer internationally, making playoffs in almost all of their Masters appearances. FPX, on the hand, are competing in their first Masters event ever.