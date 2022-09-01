100 Thieves ravaged by positive tests ahead of Valorant Champions debut

100 Thieves’ Valorant squad has been dealt a huge blow after a number of players and staff members returned positive tests ahead of their first Champions match.

The news was broken to 100 Thieves fans by General Manager Daniel ‘ddk’ Kapadia, who revealed that four of the team’s players and both coaches tested positive earlier in the week.

This is the reason why 100 Thieves did not take part in the Valorant Champions press conference, ddk noted. The former caster added that everyone is recovering well.

“We are focused, the attitude is strong, and it won’t stop us from giving it our all,” the General Manager said.

100 Thieves are scheduled to play their first match of the tournament on September 2 against Fnatic. They came through the North American Last-Chance Qualifier, beating Sentinels, Cloud9 and FaZe Clan in the lower bracket before dispatching The Guard 3-0 in the grand final.

Meanwhile, OpTic Gaming coach Chet Singh has confirmed that he has produced a positive test. He will guide the team in today’s match against BOOM Esports from an isolated room, on a LAN network built by Riot, while the players will compete from the venue.