TV & Movies

What is Greyjoy: A Theon Story? Fake Game of Thrones spinoff explained

Theo Burman
Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke in Game of ThronesHBO Max

April Fools brought with it a whole host of jokes, pranks, and fake announcements, but one of the more popular ones was the bogus launch of a Game of Thrones spinoff centered around Theon Greyjoy.

While Theon remained a key character throughout all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, he’s hardly the type of character you’d expect producers to build a prequel around. Setting aside the fact that he was never really a central protagonist, and bordered on evil a few too many times, his narrative was encapsulated entirely in the show.

This is why for an April Fools, top Game of Thrones fan account Westerosies joked that a spinoff called “Greyjoy: A Theon Story” was in the works.

Theon became a ward to Ned Stark before the events of the first season (and book), and his entire history is accounted for. That, combined with his death early on in Season 8, means there really isn’t much material for a spinoff show, which is why it made for such a good April Fools.

It also helps that several Game of Thrones spinoffs have been floated, including a show based on Jon Snow’s future as well as a series based on the Dunk and Egg novellas, which take place about a century before the main show.

Related Topics

Game Of Thrones

About The Author

Theo Burman

Theo graduated from Durham University with a degree in History and Politics before studying for the NCTJ diploma with News Associates. He covers trending news and gaming culture for Dexerto, specializing in Riot Games, Overwatch, and the indie dev scene. He can be contacted at theo.burman@dexerto.com.

keep reading

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech