Vigilante ending explained: Was Ji-yong’s identity revealed?

Nam Joo-hyuk’s Vigilante K-drama as his character prowls the night taking down criminals who evaded the law – but what happens by the ending? And is Kim Ji-yong’s mission a success?

While serving his military enlistment, Nam has blown away fans with his role as Ji-yong in Disney+’s Vigilante. Having been changed by the brutal murder of his mother as a child, Ji-yong vowed to seek revenge against the man responsible.

Having done so, Ji-yong is a devoted student at the police academy with high marks. By night, he works in the shadows to enact justice on criminals who got away with their crimes. As Vigilante becomes a hot topic in the news, a devoted reporter becomes obsessed with his cause. At the same time, a chaebol heir becomes his biggest fan and wants to help.

As Vigilante progresses until its final eighth episode, Ji-yong is up against a few enemies and the possibility of his identity being revealed. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Vigilante leads to the possibility of a Season 2

By the end of Vigilante, Ji-yong’s identity is kept a secret thanks to Mi-ryeo’s (Kim So-jin) help in framing everything on his late friend Seon-wook (Lee Seung-woo). Mi-ryeo and Jo-heon (Yoo Ji-tae) realize Ji-yong’s cause and the gap in the justice system. Vigilante’s ending has Ji-yong sworn in as an officer but not saluting like the others.

The final episode begins with Mi-ryeo in the hands of Mr. Bang (Shin Jung-keun) to learn the identity of the Vigilante. Jin-yong is well aware Sam-doo (Yoon Kyung-ho) is not the one who kidpanned her, but breaks into his office to call Mr.Bang to set up a meeting at the World Cup stadium concert hall. Sam-doo also calls Mr. Bang to meet them there to learn Vigilante’s identity and get his hands on the cryptocurrency.

Jin-young and Kang-ok (Lee Joon-hyuk) begin to devise a plan when Seon-wook sees them. For a majority of the K-drama, it’s been teased that Seok-woon has been keeping an eye on his friend and possibly knows the truth. The following day at the stadium, Mr. Bang and Sam-doo arrive with their men.

As Mi-ryeo, Ji-yong, and Kang-ok are also there, a slew of people arrive dressed up as Vigilante. They’re a diversion to stop the others from finding the real Vigilante. Inside the stadium, Mi-ryeon manages to thwart Mr. Bang’s helper, escape, and livestream the fight. At the same time, Jin-yong and Kang-ok fight everyone off as Jo-heon rushes to the stadium after seeing the stream.

Once he arrives, he tries to get everyone to drop their weapons as Sam-doo tries to kill Ji-yong. However, Seon-wook suddenly appears to protect his friend and is wounded. Ji-yong is left wondering if he accidentally revealed his identity or if Seon-wook knew all along. He asks Mi-ryeong to take him to the hospital.

During a fight in the water passage, Uhm Jae-hyeop (Lee Hae-oung) appears to try and end everything after his plans to kill Mi-ryeo and Sam-doo don’t work. Before trying to shoot at them, Ji-yong begins to fight him off and is stopped by Jo-heon. Mr. Bang tries to get the upper hand by attacking Ji-yong, leading Jae-hyeop to fire his gun and shoot Mr. Bang. Jo-heon supposedly kills him as Ji-yong fights and kills Mr. Bang. The scene ends with Ji-yong unconscious and Seon-wook in an ambulance.

Vigilante ends with Mi-ryeo reporting Seon-wook was the vigilante keeping Ji-yong a secret, and learning Mi-ryeo’s father died by suicide due to corruption, but no one investigated. Ji-yong is seen visiting his friend’s grave. Both Mi-ryeo and Jo-heon realize Ji-yong’s message of a gap in the justice system. Ji-yong learns Jae-hyeop was promoted for his work to stop crime. The door is left open for a new season as Ji-yong and his class are sworn in as officers. But as the others salute, Ji-yong refuses to – hinting that justice is far from over.

