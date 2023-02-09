Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford explains why he joined the MCU

Legendary actor Harrison Ford recently explained why he wanted to join the MCU as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Marvel Studios confirmed Ford’s addition to the MCU late last year after rumors spread that he would replace William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross.

The Indiana Jones actor is set to appear in the Anthony Mackie-starring Captain America: New World Order, which hits theaters in 2024.

However, it’s claimed Ford may not actually reprise the Thaddeus Ross role for Thunderbolts, the movie based around the team of reformed villains that Ross founds. Regardless, it seems Ford is simply looking to have fun in another wide-spanning film franchise.

Harrison Ford on why he’s playing MCU’s Thunderbolt

When asked about his interest in the MCU during a THR interview, Ford replied he wanted a piece of the fun that it seems other Marvel actors are having.

The 80-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t know. I can’t explain myself to myself, I just work here. I thought, ‘Everybody else seems to be having a great time.’ I watch all these terrific actors having a good time [in Marvel movies]. I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

Apple TV Harrison Ford in Shrinking

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see Harrison Ford step into the shoes of Thunderbolt, there’s still the question of who will play the character in the Thunderbolts movie.

Either way, Marvel and Disney will have to lift the lid soon enough. The Thunderbolts film is currently on track to release in July 2024, just two months after the fourth Captain America adventure.