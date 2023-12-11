The most Googled movies of 2023 have been revealed

As 2023 comes to a close, Google has released the films that have been searched the most and the results are not that surprising.

The year of any year is the time to reflect on both the best and worst every type of media has to offer, but it seems like more people are examining the movie industry even more in 2023.

It has been a big year for movies from the cultural phenomenon that was Barbenheimer to Martin Scorsese releasing his latest drama film Killers of the Flower Moon, fans have had quite the assortment of films to choose from.

So, before the year is done and you’re unsure if you haven’t seen the most popular films that everyone is talking about, here are the most Googled movies of 2023.

Warner Bros.

Most Googled films of 2023 consists of memes and controversies

The top 10 most searched films is a mix of movies that audiences were dying to see for month and movies people searched due to their controversial nature.

Check out the full list below:

Barbie Oppenhiemer Sound of Freedom Everything Everywhere All at Once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The Super Mario Bros. Movie Creed III John Wick: Chapter 4 Five Nights at Freddy’s Cocaine Bear

It’s not surprising to see Barbie and Oppenheimer in the top spots since their combined movie ticket took over the public consciousness for months.

Angel Studios

However, Sound of Freedom was mostly searched due to its many controversies included fans thinking movie theaters were turning off the AC during showings and one of the movie’s benefactors turned out to be an abuser.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was mostly likely searched due to its historic wins at the 2023 Oscars and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the finale to one of the most well-liked trilogies in the MCU, so it’s place on the list makes a ton of sense.

