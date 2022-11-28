The Guardians of the Galaxy just confirmed that Batman exists in the MCU

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

While Marvel and DC heroes may be universes apart, it seems like Batman exists to some extent in the Guardians of the Galaxy.

While Marvel and DC may appear to be at constant war with one another, Christmas is the time of togetherness, so it makes sense that the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would mention a certain DC character.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

That’s right, Batman exists in the MCU, and it even seems like the Guardians of the Galaxy know him. It’s hard to imagine the caped crusader in this world, but with the multiverse, we guess anything is possible.

Article continues after ad

Plus, considering that director James Gunn has also recently been given the reins to DC, this mention seemed inevitable, and also fourth-wall breaking-ly funny.

How does Batman appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Before we explain, here’s your WARNING: SPOILERS FOR GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL AHEAD…

The film mainly follows Drax and Mantis as they attempt to find the perfect Christmas gift for Peter Quill, which includes tracking down his childhood hero, actor Kevin Bacon.

They manage to get him onboard their spaceship, but once Mantis realises that Bacon is just an actor, not an actual hero, a hilarious conversation ensues, in which Bacon pretends to be Batman, much to Drax’s confusion:

Article continues after ad

Mantis: “Kevin Bacon, you have to pretend you’re an actual hero, or else Christmas is doomed.”

Bacon: [using a British accent] “Blimey, mate. I can’t wait to storm them Nazis on the beach.”

Mantis: “What are you doing?”

Bacon: “I’m a hero, ain’t I then? I’m a private in the British Army during World War II.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mantis: “No, just your regular voice.”

Bacon: “Oh. Okay. Yeah, sure, fine. Hello. I’m the Batman. I mean, hello. I’m Bruce Wayne.”

Drax: “Who is Bruce Wayne?”

Mantis: “No! Don’t be someone else. Be Kevin Bacon, but, like, if you didn’t suck!”

Article continues after ad

Okay, so Batman doesn’t necessarily appear in the film per se, but Kevin Bacon knows about him, meaning that many of the Avengers may have seen or read a Batman film or comic. The concept of Batman and Bruce Wayne does exist in the MCU.

Will Batman ever cameo in the MCU properly?

Believe or not, Batman has actually been referenced before in the MCU, also in Phase Four.

The recent Eternals film mentions the Dark Knight in one comedic scene, when Karun (Harish Patel) introduces himself as a valet of Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), which leads Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) to say “Like Alfred in Batman.”

But in terms of an actual crossover, there is no clear plan on that front. However, Gunn seems up for it, as he previously disclosed a crossover idea between DC’s Harley Quinn and the MCU’s Groot, describing it as an “exciting” prospect. He also noted that he doesn’t think that a MCU and DC crossover is “an impossibility.”

Article continues after ad

But only time will tell if Batman’s real appearance will become an actual possibility.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is currently streaming on Disney+.