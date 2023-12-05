The Boys creator reveals awe over “batsh*t” Season 4 scene

The Boys showrunner can’t believe he and his team were allowed to get away with a new “batsh*t” scene featured in Season 4.

The Boys — Amazon Prime Video’s most realistic take on modern day superheroes — is heading into its highly anticipated fourth season.

The series revolves around a group of vigilantes who hope to take down the host of superheroes who are using their powers for corrupt reasons and corrupt profits.

Season 4 of The Boys is set to be one of the most anticipated seasons for 2024 and even the showrunner has confirmed how wild the season will be.

The Boys showrunner brags about how wild Season 4 will be

The Boys recently released a teaser for Season 4, which has been incredibly hyped as the last season ended on such a strong note.

While it may seem to be a high bar to reach, the Season 4 teaser trailer had fans on the edge of their seat as they watched the world of The Boys unravel due to politics.

And showrunner Eric Kripke kept fans’ expectations high as he wrote on Twitter, “I would just like to add that I was in post today, working on a Season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batsh*t craziest thing we’ve ever done? Like I truly can’t believe we got away with it.”

It’s a bit wild to think that Kripke has a crazier trick up his sleeve that wasn’t seen in the first three seasons of The Boys or Gen V Season 1.

Thanks to Kripke, we have seen people running through other people, heroes drinking breast milk, and several penises exploding for… different reasons.

If Kripke is being open about how batshit and wild Season 4 of The Boys will be, fans will never see what’s coming.

The Boys Seasons 1-3 and Gen V are all available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out what we know about Gen V Season 2 here, and our other coverage here.

