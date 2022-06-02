 Taika Waititi's Our Flag Means Death renewed just in time for Pride Month - Dexerto
Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death renewed just in time for Pride Month

Published: 2/Jun/2022 11:41

by Lucy-Jo Finnighan
Blackbeard looks at Stede on a boat in Our Flag Means Death
HBO Max

HBO Our Flag Means Death

Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death has been one of the hottest new shows of 2022, and now it’s coming back.

The HBO Max romantic comedy, which follows a blundering pirate captain (played by Rhys Darby) as he falls in love with Blackbeard, has been one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

The series, created by David Jenkins and directed by Taika Waititi – who also stars as Blackbeard – has repeatedly topped in-demand lists, and since the first season ended on an emotional cliffhanger, fans have been begging for Season 2.

They no longer have to beg, as on June 1, the beginning of Pride Month, an announcement was made by HBO Max that the show would be getting renewed for a new season.

stede stands backlit on a boat in our flag means death
HBO Max
Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death ended on a cliffhanger.

How have fans reacted to Our Flag Means Death’s renewal?

After the announcement was made, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

As the show has been widely praised for its LGBTQ+ representation, it seems only natural that a second season would be announced at the beginning of Pride Month, and many fans are appreciating this detail.

Members of the cast and crew also took to Twitter to celebrate the renewal.

When and where can people watch Our Flag Means Death?

The second season will most likely be placed on HBO Max, where the first season can be streamed right now. Unfortunately, no clear date has been given for when the show will be returning.

While that question remains unanswered for now, hopefully this new season will bring answers to the other questions that Season 1 created. Is Lucius dead? Will Jim escape? Will Blackbeard and Stede reunite? Guess fans will have to wait and see.

Lucius and Stede stand on a ship with a book in Our Flag Means death
HBO Max
Lucius' fate still remains unknown.

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death is available to stream on HBO Max now.

