Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death renewed just in time for Pride Month

Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death has been one of the hottest new shows of 2022, and now it’s coming back.

The HBO Max romantic comedy, which follows a blundering pirate captain (played by Rhys Darby) as he falls in love with Blackbeard, has been one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

The series, created by David Jenkins and directed by Taika Waititi – who also stars as Blackbeard – has repeatedly topped in-demand lists, and since the first season ended on an emotional cliffhanger, fans have been begging for Season 2.

They no longer have to beg, as on June 1, the beginning of Pride Month, an announcement was made by HBO Max that the show would be getting renewed for a new season.

How have fans reacted to Our Flag Means Death’s renewal?

After the announcement was made, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

As the show has been widely praised for its LGBTQ+ representation, it seems only natural that a second season would be announced at the beginning of Pride Month, and many fans are appreciating this detail.

hbo max announcing the our flag means death season 2 renewal the first day of pride month pic.twitter.com/8NU0iMG9X6 — ash 🗡🇵🇷 is on vacation 🏝 (@StedeSpeaks) May 31, 2022

our flag means death being renewed on the first day of pride month is my favorite thing — layla noor ♡ is revising (@thelaylanoor) June 1, 2022

pic.twitter.com/0fzsEVjnUD — Emilou 🖤 bullying Izzy Hands is my favorite hobby (@emilou666) June 1, 2022

Members of the cast and crew also took to Twitter to celebrate the renewal.

What a lovely thing to wake up to! — Rhys Darby (@rhysiedarby) June 1, 2022

Heard you might want more of pirates being friends and loving each other up so we got you this second season. 🔥❤️💪🏻🏴‍☠️🍾😍 https://t.co/USYWg5N4i6 — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 1, 2022

When and where can people watch Our Flag Means Death?

The second season will most likely be placed on HBO Max, where the first season can be streamed right now. Unfortunately, no clear date has been given for when the show will be returning.

While that question remains unanswered for now, hopefully this new season will bring answers to the other questions that Season 1 created. Is Lucius dead? Will Jim escape? Will Blackbeard and Stede reunite? Guess fans will have to wait and see.

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death is available to stream on HBO Max now.